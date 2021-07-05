Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell welcomed public officials and law enforcement officers for a tour of the new Shoemaker building in Divide June 28.
Named for former sheriff, the late Gary Shoemaker, the 21,000-square-foot building is a more spacious headquarters for the sheriff’s office. As well, volunteers for the search and rescue team and dispatchers for El Paso Teller Enhanced 911 Authority have offices.
The Rev. Randy McKinley gave the invocation and added a note that there would be no “defunding the police in Teller County,” a comment which drew applause.
In addition to officials and officers, guests included Shoemaker’s son, members of the nonprofit Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association, friends and family.
Mikesell pointed to the historical nature of the new building. “I thought it was important to encompass the past because that’s what laid the foundation for what we are now and the future as to where we’re going,” he said.
The sheriff acknowledged the presence of police officers from Cripple Creek, Woodland Park and Victor. “We’re all one community that has really come together to push this building,” he said.
While the perception may be that the building is exclusive, it represents the people of Teller County, Mikesell said. “Because the foundation has to be done by the community that we serve,” he said. “The important piece to this is that we as a family and a group in this county came together to really put those keystones in place.”
Mikesell highlighted the role of Fred Clifford, the county’s public works/facilities director, who served as the project manager for the construction. “Fred Clifford worked hours and days to try to get everything done, through COVID, through rain, sleet, snow, freezing weather,” Mikesell said. “Sometimes I was just baffled.”
As well, former and current Teller County commissioners took an active role during the construction phases. “They all pledged to support law enforcement and this building is that single point in the history of this county,” he said. “Beyond everything else that goes on, this building is a beacon for the county’s law enforcement. I think that’s important for everyone to know that law and order still does work in this county.”
After a reception catered by McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub of Divide, the guests toured the facility. A tour led by Detective Kevin Tedesco included information about the facility that has all the bells and whistles for 21st century law enforcement.
In an evidence room that has a special drying rack for wet evidence — drugs, etc. — there is refrigerated storage. As well, there is a garage to process vehicles taken in a drug raids, for instance.
In a show of construction efficiency, the architect, Rob Seever of Keystone Associates Inc., included the Harris Building that housed the former sheriff’s office into the design.
“We salvaged the old building,” said Clifford, who was on the tour.
The reception area is open and inviting, but the glass partition between the office managers and the public is bulletproof as a safety precaution. The around the area is inlaid with ceramic tiles that have the aesthecially pleasing appearance of be barn wood.
After building a capital-reserve fund by former and present Teller County commissioners for the past 20 years, the estimated $7.2 million building is debt-free.