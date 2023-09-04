Upset about low salaries that have deputies fleeing for other places, along with a lack of applications, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell’s emotions vary from frustration to resolve.

“One of my deputies lost his home and another faced eviction from the home he was renting because they can’t make it up here,” Mikesell said.

Teller County officers earn 40% below market value, he said.

“How can anyone work here?” he said. “We are constantly dealing with turnover.”

Mikesell is dedicated to seeking fair compensation for his deputies.

The issues are many, starting with a salary gap that widens each year. Mikesell blames the gap on the former commissioners who allowed the salary deficit to continue.

“It’s the same argument all over again,” he said. ‘That gap creates another 5-6% a year.”

With 106 on staff, Mikesell says the department is short 20-25 deputies. However, the sheriff did score a 20% raise for his deputies from the former board.

“I was happy to get that, but the raise still put salaries at 40% below market rate in 2017,” he said.

Rather than competitively compensate his staff, the former officials were looking to compress the budget even further, in what they called “compression adjustment,” Mikesell said.

The sheriff scorns the county’s previous compensation studies touted as fiscal responsibility.

“Does fiscal responsibility mean we stiff the employees?” he said. “That’s kind of where it is.”

In part, Mikesell faults the county’s adoption of the “scooping” process as a means of reserving money.

“When I don’t fill a position, the county would then ‘scoop’ money from vacant positions and put it in the general fund,” he said.

With fewer employees, the vacancies lead to more “scooping” dollars for the general fund, Mikesell said.

“So, the county can scoop more every year to put into things they want to put into,” he said. “The problem is public safety and our roads; we’re so busy scooping all these dollars that we’re not serving the community because of that.”

If things weren’t bad enough, the pandemic hit and a police officer in Minneapolis was convicted of murdering George Floyd in May 2020.

“So, then all the anti-police rhetoric started and now there are fewer police officers, nationwide and in Colorado,” he said. “And we weren’t getting applicants because our pay was so poor. We can’t get certified deputies to apply.”

Along with salaries, the high cost of living and the gap in employment, Mikesell is riled up about the state’s new laws, particularly the one about qualified immunity.

Mikesell blames the legislature’s Democratic majority for the law that allows officers to be sued individually with a cap of up to $25,000. That law alone, he said, is keeping some potential officers from working in law enforcement.

As a result, there are fewer deputies to patrol the county.

“With our increasing population we can’t get enough bodies to cover the issues we’re seeing,” he said.

Under the previous sheriff, the office had constant complaints and lawsuits, Mikesell said. “People didn’t respect the agency, a serious issue for us.”

Today things are calmer.

“That has all changed,” he said. “I’ve got people more highly trained than anywhere else in the state. We approach crime totally differently; we just brought humanity back into what we do.”

But the problem is that it’s harder for deputies to live where they work.

“During COVID my deputies had to work around the clock,” he said. “We still had to go out in public regardless of whether everybody was home or not. There’s no such thing as working from home as a deputy.”

And there is an increase in violence.

“Since the first part of the year, we’ve had two homicides,” he said.

Yet Mikesell praises the current board of county commissioners.

“They have identified the issues,” he said. “That’s the hardest thing to understand, that we’ve got to pay our police.”

The cost of paying a deputy includes the training costs.

“If I train a deputy who leaves in six months, it costs the county $40,000 that we’re just throwing away,” Mikesell said.

To encourage competition, the commissioners launched a salary survey.

“Law enforcement has some unique pressures and training qualifications and we have taken a hard look at what it takes to keep them working here,” said Commissioner Dan Williams.

Yet there is a reality check involved.

“To be clear, we have a limited tax base and service to our community is our number one priority,” Williams said. “Our residents are challenged financially, but we believe we can do better. We anticipate an announcement in a few weeks.”

Teller County Human Resources

For the county’s human resources department, there is a twist to the hiring dilemma faced by the sheriff and the directors of other departments.

“Housing is a challenge for everyone because of the economy,” said Ivy Morris, director of Human Resources.

On the other hand, not everybody has the qualifications to work in Teller County.

“We are struggling to recruit POST (Peace Officer Standards & Training) certified deputies,” Morris said.

Recently, the county broadened the definition of first responders.

“We consider our first responders to be our snowplow drivers for public works who require a Commercial Driver’s License,” Morris said. “So, it’s difficult to find people within our county who have a CDL.”

Like the sheriff’s office, the public works department is short-staffed.

“Our public works team is up at 2 a.m. to plow the roads at dawn, and despite shortages has been working nonstop to keep up with the roads and culverts after an extremely wet summer,” said Commissioner Dan Williams.

In the human services department, many of the applicants lack the skills needed to be case managers.

“When things happen within the community, case managers have to be on scene to help with the families,” Morris said.

Some employees of the county’s public health department classify as first responders.

“When we have a pandemic or an outbreak of some kind, they have to be on scene,” Morris said.

The goal of the salary survey is to attract and retain employees for 20 to 30 years, Williams said.

“Also important, especially for law enforcement, first responders, and the public works team, is that they can afford to live in Teller County. Being a part of our community fosters trust and a better understanding of who we are,” he said.