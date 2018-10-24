2018 Midterm elections, readers' letters to the Editor - Oct. 24, 2018
SUPPORT SPAULDING FOR CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5
I am writing to support Spaulding for US Congress. I have had the pleasure of meeting her on several occasions in Teller County. Stephany Rose Spaulding is a pastor and a professor who has dedicated herself to community needs. Stephany has shown an interest in and respect for all district constituents, and has a keen knowledge of issues across the 5th Congressional district. Stephany has travelled to the far rural reaches of the district, meeting regularly with us in our libraries and homes. She has articulated clear positions on issues such as the environment, healthcare, economic fairness, and support of our military personnel and families. She is the daughter of a Vietnam veteran who believes in serving others and working hard. Her passion, enthusiasm, and knowledge have earned my admiration and support.
It’s time to elect someone who will represent ALL citizens in the 5th District. Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding is the right candidate at the right time to be our voice in Washington.
Peter Scanlon
Woodland Park
SPAULDING IS CHANGE DISTRICT 5 NEEDS
Stephanie Rose Spaulding is the candidate for US CD-5 that will actually serve all the constituents of this geographically large congressional district, which hasn’t happened in a very long time. She has the highest ethical and moral principles, demonstrated weekly in her role as an American Baptist pastor of a church start-up, and as a Professor of Women’s and Ethnic Studies at UCCS. She has the active, strong, everyday energy and commitment to actually serve the district by regularly attending all of her committee assignments. She has been in virtually every town or city of any size in the district, to listen to the concerns of citizens, and respond appropriately in shaping her legislative goals. She will work tirelessly to serve the greater good for the greatest number, and to truly improve:
• Services for active military, veterans, and their families
• Education excellence, equity, and access
• Affordable healthcare for all
• Jobs that pay an actual living wage so that full time workers don’t live in poverty
• Affordable housing
• Limiting the effects of environmental degradation
• The rule of law with no one person above the law
She is not beholden to any corporate interests. She is not beholden to any big money interests, or any large amount donors. She is, without debate or question, the best candidate this district has seen seek election to this position in the last 20 years. A vote for her is a vote for all the citizens of the district!
Rodney Noel Saunders
Florissant
VOTE ‘NO’ ON TAX INCREASE FOR ROADS
In the Sept. 5 Courier, Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen urged voters to support a tax increase for our roads. He went on to state that “Colorado’s road projects are funded by gasoline taxes and federal transfers.” A few years ago we were told that part of Teller County’s road funds come from the gambling in Cripple Creek. I don’t know if that is true or not, but I do know that there are several “fees” on our license plates. On the back of my 2018 registration I show a highway fee, bridge safety surcharge, county road and bridge fee and road safety surcharge. My 2019 registration doesn’t itemize in as much detail and lumps most of these into “registration fees.” Over the past 10 years that I have lived here, the county has continually reduced the maintenance of our dirt roads even as these hidden fees have been added. For these reasons, unless Teller County can give us a reasonable explanation of where all this money is going then I am voting no tax increase and urging others to do the same.
Jim Bennett
Florissant
THIS ELECTION, ADD SOME MAGENTA TO THE MIX
Mid-term elections generally lack the national interest of those in the presidential election years, but this year seems to be a notable exception. There seems to be an unusual amount of interest and concern as the Nov. 6 date draws near. We seem to be rallying around our chosen political teams of blue or red and strictly adhering to the prescribed ideology of our party of choice. Collectively, both red and blue, appear to have abandoned any possibility of looking through a magenta lens to identify areas of common ground.
Magenta is a fairly appealing color that is derived from an equal mixture of blue and red. Familiarity with magenta is probably in the same category as those offbeat colors like taupe and fuchsia. Colors we “sorta” know of but may find difficult to describe. Politics can be like that. We can become so immersed in one ideology we fail to consider any redeeming value in others.
Our degree of blind color allegiance and political division cannot stand, and this midterm election provides an opportunity to vote for candidates of the people and not those nose-ringed by big money and influenced by the well-compensated lobbyist.
We need elected officials who represent the concerns of their constituents. Campaigning for re-election and courting big dollars should not consume time and energy that should be devoted to execution of office responsibilities. Not only has politics failed us, but we have failed politics.
We need to move past our failure. We are presented with yet another opportunity to do so this November. Vote for candidates who represent the people and the common good. Replace those red and blue blinders with a magenta lens and elect candidates who will help the people and not the selfish interests of big money and personal gain.
Red and blue will, of course, remain the primary political team colors, but a touch of magenta might add value.
We decide. We vote. Please make sure you do.
Fred Gustafson
Florissant
DECIDE FOR YOURSELF ON TELLER TREASURER CANDIDATES
The facts about the Teller County Treasurer candidates:
On his own time, Mark Czelusta has been working with the current treasurer to insure a smooth transition if he wins.
Betty Clark-Wine is out campaigning within county working hours, instead of going to budget and other important county meetings that impact her office.
Mark Czelusta has educational degrees in financial management and ran his own successful business as a financial adviser.
Betty Clark-Wine was a realtor and may have sold foreclosed property, but has no actual knowledge of the foreclosure process. The treasurer’s office does not put valuation on properties, they only collect, disperse and invest the property taxes.
Visit each of their websites to see which one sounds like they might know what they are doing and make the right choice. Look beyond the campaign malarkey and be an informed voter. Go to czforteller.com and bettyforteller.com and get the real facts.
Sandra Bartlett
Florissant
WORK ETHIC WILL MAKE CLARK-WINE A GOOD TREASURER
I have worked at the Assessor’s Office for 27 years; eight of those years I worked for Betty Clark-Wine. I not only have the utmost respect for Betty for her integrity, but also for the love and respect she has for the people of Teller County. There were many nights and weekends that we worked together setting property values and working on appraisals for County Board of Equalization hearings. I have never seen an assessor work as hard as she has worked.
This year, she has gone above and beyond by having our office push to get all of our sales verifications done so that values will be set for the next assessor and he will not come into an overwhelming position in January. In the last couple of years, our values have been so good that we’ve had very few appeals. When she did not have the budget to hire a commercial appraiser, Betty took that duty upon herself, and she also participated in residential valuations and appeals.
As your treasurer, you will see the same dedication that she has shown as the assessor. Please vote for Betty Clark-Wine as your next treasurer. She will represent the people of Teller County.
Debbie Martin
Teller County Assessor’s Office