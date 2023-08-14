Step by step, the renovation of Midland Depot in Divide is moving along. In the latest development, the project received a $113,832 grant from the Colorado State Historic Fund.

“We’re going to use the grant to replace the 1930’s metal roof,” said Dave Martinek, chair of the Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition, a nonprofit organization that leads the project.

In addition to the roof replacement, the grant will cover a new chimney and furnace for the depot.

The latest funding includes the initial $113,832 from SHF and $40,000 in matching funds from local contributions. An additional $4,000 from the Colorado Historic Foundation funds the update on the existing conservation easement.

The Midland Depot is designated by the state as an historic structure. Martinek said. The easement agreement preserves the property from development.

“The members come up every year to inspect the property,” Martinek said. “The depot is historic, but the annex is not.”

Built in 1904, the Midland depot was built on the “Y” between the tracks of the Colorado Midland and Midland Terminals.

“The original is where the sheriff’s office parking lot is now,” Martinek said. “Future grants will address interior renovation, utilities, water and sanitation, site landscaping and drainage.”

The goal of T.H.E. Coalition is to open the depot as an interpretive center rather than a museum.

“The center will focus on information about the county’s history of mining, ranching and the railroads,” Martinek said, adding that the project will be completed in phases, including renovating the inside.