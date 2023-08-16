A keeper of history, of mining, the railroads and some of the quirkier doings in Teller County, speakers at the 2023 Midland Days Symposium reveal some interesting facts.

In its 13th year, the symposium features stories of the glory days of the past when the railroads, the Midland Terminal Railway, and the Colorado Midland, brought settlers and miners to the Gold Camp District.

“We’ll talk about the life and times of A.E. Carlton,” said Dave Martinek, president of Midland Days at Divide, Inc.

Carlton, Martinek added, was known as the “King of Cripple Creek,” a successful investor in banks, mines, and railroads. Carlton’s life story will include facts about the Carlton Mill and its role in the operations of Newmont’s Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co.

A presentation on the railroads’ chapel cars will add another note to the days of yore as the railroads passed through Teller County, stopping at the depot in Divide.

The presenters include Mel McFarland, Art Crawford, Ken Valles, Dwight Haverkorn and Martinek, who moderates and presents.

The symposium is a fundraiser for Midland Days at Divide. All proceeds, sponsorships and contributions will help support the Divide Preservation Project and partner organizations, Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition and Divide Chamber of Commerce.

The symposium is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the John Wesley Ranch in Divide. Tickets are $50 and include a light breakfast and lunch. For reservations, call Martinek at (719) 213-9335, or email RSVP to [email protected]. All reservations will receive a drawing of “A Significant Meeting” by McFarland.