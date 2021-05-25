DIVIDE • A celebration of railroad history in Teller County, the Midland Days Symposium is back on track in September.
Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the symposium includes presentations on railroads other than the Colorado Midland Railway and Midland Terminal Railroad, each of which stopped at the depot in Divide.
Called “Colorado Midland Connections,” the 2021 symposium highlights the Denver & Rio Grande, the Santa Fe, Missouri Pacific and Rock Island Railroad.
And within the Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mining District, connectors include the Florence and Cripple Creek narrow gauge line and the “Short Line,” Colorado Springs & Cripple Creek District Railroad.
“The object is to expand our understanding of the larger view of competing and associated railroads in the area to give a more complete picture of the time,” said Dave Martinek, president of the nonprofit organization, Midland Days at Divide.
The symposium is a fundraiser for the renovation and preservation of the depot, which, along with 1.09 acres, has been declared an historic property by the Colorado Historical Society. Over the past 10 years, the CHS has awarded grants for the construction phase of the project.
The goal is to have the depot open by the September event.
The agenda for the day features presentations and conversations with author and historian (and Courier columnist) Mel McFarland, as well as local historians Art Crawford and Dwight Haverkorn.
The symposium this year is a fundraiser for Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition and the Divide Chamber of Commerce, both of which are partners with Midland Days at Divide for the renovation project. All are nonprofit organizations.
Midland Days Symposium will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the John Wesley Ranch in Divide at 21285 Highway 67, just before the entrance to Mueller State Park.
Tickets are $50 and may be paid in advance by sending checks, payable to “Midland Days,” to Midland Days, P.O. Box 1088, Divide, CO 80814 or by calling Martinek at 719-213-9335.
According to the tradition established at the first symposium, all those who make advance reservations before Sept. 19 will receive a limited-edition railroad print (ink on parchment) entitled “Busy in the District” especially drawn and provided courtesy of McFarland.