Bird sounds start to fill the air in April, and one song that cuts through the cacophony is the complicated musical vocalization of the tiny ruby-crowned kinglet. At about four inches long, they are more likely to be heard than seen and their joyful song will brighten your day.
The ruby-crowned kinglet’s full complex song descends from the treetops, beginning with a series of accelerating high-pitched notes followed by a tumbling jumble that drops in pitch. The final phrase is a louder rhythmic repetition of one higher note followed by three lower notes. Their calls include short clucks and a ratchety series. Ruby-crowned kinglets are migrants that typically arrive in Teller County in mid-April and depart in October.
Kinglets are among the smallest of songbirds/perching birds, weighing only a third of an ounce. They have round bodies with minuscule beaks and stubby tails. White wing bars are also a noticeable feature.
The other common kinglet species in our area is the golden-crowned kinglet. Outside of the breeding season, both kinglets may flock together along with chickadees, nuthatches, creepers and warblers. The ruby-crowned has a drab grayish to greenish body with some yellow highlights, and a key identification mark is a white ring around the eye. Also note their nervous wing-flicking behavior. The male has a bright red patch on top of the head, but this namesake color is rarely seen as he will only flash the ruby crown when excited.
The ruby-crowned kinglet primarily eats tiny insects and insect larvae and eggs in hyperactive fashion, at times gleaning them from leaves and needles while hovering. They will also catch insects in flight, a foraging technique known as hawking. Their diet sometimes includes tree sap, nectar, berries and seed. At times they may visit water features and suet feeders in the yard area.
In the mountains, they prefer to reside in conifer forest, but during migration will show up in deciduous woodlands and shrubby areas.
Although this tiny bird is easy to overlook, the ruby-crowned kinglet is a good species to get familiar with as they are commonly found throughout North America.
Notable reports in March from the Woodland Park Yard Area: (FOS = First of Season for returning migrants)
• Sandhill crane — Huge flock flyover on March 29 of about 500!
• Mountain chickadee — singing on March 12
• Mountain bluebird — FOS on March 16
Western Bluebird — FOS on March 28
• American robin — FOS on March 11, singing on March 25
• Red-breasted nuthatch — one around some of the time
• Brown creeper — one on March 29
• Dark-eyed junco — subspecies: Pink-sided — a few around some of the time; Oregon — one around some of the time; Slate-colored — one on March 3 and 29
• Evening grosbeak — a few sightings
• Pine siskin — small flocks around most of the time, 16 on March 18
• Cassin’s finch — a few around some of the time, occasional large singing flocks in early morning
• Red crossbill — a few around some of the time, 20 on March 28
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.