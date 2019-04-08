Michael Shrum’s best birthday gift was the one he gave to himself.
Stuck in a season-long slump, the Woodland Park senior went 4-for-4 Saturday in helping the Panthers to a dominating 15-1 road victory over Palmer at Spurgeon Field in Colorado Springs.
“This feels awesome,” Shrum said. “I was struggling.
“I came into today with a new attitude. Just trying to get started. Forget about everything that had already happened.”
Shrum’s batting average jumped to .270 after his big game. He batted .349 as a sophomore and .324 as a junior.
“I didn’t see anything different in his approach to (Saturday’s game),” said Woodland Park coach Neil Levy. “He’s been swinging the bat well all year. He hit the ball hard ... and they fell in the gaps. That’s baseball.”
Shrum’s big day put an exclamation point on a week in which the Panthers won four consecutive games to improve to 5-6. During its four-game winning streak, Woodland Park outscored its opponents, 47-23.
“This team is the closest team I’ve ever been on, and it’s fun to play with them every day,” said Woodland Park senior Lou Levy, who had two hits against Palmer, including a triple, to up his average to .324. “We have to keep working hard. In practice. In school. And stay focused on our goal, which is winning league.”
The Panthers have been on fire since returning from their spring-break trip to Arizona, where they lost all four games they played at the Greenway Festival in Phoenix.
Woodland Park assistant coach JC Snyder, whose father, Cory, played in the major leagues for nine seasons, said the ebbs and flows of baseball keep a team grounded.
“It’s almost a good thing to get punched in the mouth a little bit,” JC Snyder said. “You get brought back and realize, ‘I have to get focused again and get that ramp to go back up to finish the season.’”
With 12 regular season games to play — mostly Class 4A Metro League contests — the Panthers’ best chance of making the postseason is to win their conference. The top 32 teams based on the RPI standings, and league champs, qualify for the playoffs. The Panthers stood at 36th in RPI after the Palmer victory.
Woodland Park is batting .284 as a team, led by sophomore Matthew Lecky’s .455 mark. Lecky, a pitcher/shortstop, said the Panthers’ senior leadership is playing a huge role in the team’s success.
“I always look up to them and the way they play, and their attitudes toward the game,” he said. “We’re all good friends. These guys are like family to me.”
The meaty part of Woodland Park’s schedule is just around the corner. Beginning Monday, the Panthers play four games in 10 days against The Classical Academy, Elizabeth, Widefield and Cañon City.
“Those games are going to determine whether we make the playoffs or not,” Neil Levy said. “We’re capable of competing with all those teams. We just have to go out there and do it.”