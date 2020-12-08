Woodland Park City Council on Dec. 2 appointed Michael Lawson as the acting city manager, effective Dec. 12.
Lawson takes on the role just as current city manager Darrin Tangeman resigns to take on a new role in Massachusetts.
Mayor Val Carr stated, “As the City Council begins the search for a new city manager, we are fortunate to have highly-capable, self-starting, experienced staff to step up. I am confident our assistant city manager, Michael Lawson, will continue to lead Woodland Park forward and keep the city running smoothly as the acting city manager.”
Lawson began working for Woodland Park Oct. 19 as assistant city manager. Previously, Lawson worked for the City of San Diego as a management analyst, and then with the City of Aurora for over 12 years in various roles including Manager of City-Wide Special Projects, Interim Community Development Manager, Interim City Clerk, Finance and Budget Program Manager and Finance and Budget Program Administrator. Lawson also serves as affiliate faculty at Colorado Christian University in the university’s Master of Public Administration program.
“I am grateful for the trust of the mayor and Council during this period of transition. My goal is for our organization is to come alongside all members of our community and earn their confidence. We can achieve that through prudent fiscal stewardship, transparency and a heart for service,” Lawson said, “Like our residents, our employees appreciate the high quality of life here in Woodland Park. Our commitment is to preserve and improve that on a daily basis.”
Addressing Lawson, Tangeman said, “You will learn and grow immensely during your time with Woodland Park. The city and our community is fortunate to have you aboard.”
Lawson holds a master’s of public administration with concentration in Local Government from the University of Colorado at Denver and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of California, San Diego.
The Gazette’s Breeanna Jent contributed to this report.