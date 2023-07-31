A conversation with Michael Gault ranges from the intellectual and philosophical aspects of art to the beauty and wonder of the artistry of nature.

A Gault landscape reflects a reverence for the Colorado mountains. Inspired by the transitional quality of light, Gault paints right into the scene, a plein air artist who captures beauty as well as movement.

Gault is one of more than 60 artists and crafters to show their work at the Mountain Arts Festival this month.

As his art evolved over the past several decades, Gault includes non-representational works of Colorado landscapes.

“It’s a real pet peeve with me that most people call non-representational work ‘abstract,’” he said. “Abstract is what Picasso did.”

Pointing to non-representational paintings hanging in Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park, Gault explains the idea.

“They’re not really trees and rocks; they’re my concept of trees and rocks,” he said. “They’re not an abstraction but a representation.”

As a college student back in the day, Gault was required to take a philosophy class, which, at the time, he thought frivolous. Today, he is grateful for the curriculum rigor.

“What do I want the painting to say? That’s part of the creative process,” he said. “Painting is painting but what do I want to communicate?”

Honored internationally for his work, Gault recently won second and fourth places in impressionist painting in a show where artists represented 96 countries.

“That was kind of gratifying,” he said.

Gault shows his work in galleries in Santa Fe, Colorado Springs, Aspen and Vail. In 2007, he was commissioned to do 200 original landscape paintings for a hotel in Vail.

Gault paints mainly in oils, with an occasional foray into pastels.

“The oil painting is just so gestural with really nice brush strokes,” he said. “I paint on linen.”

He intersperses his landscapes with animals or still lifes.

“Still lifes are good for discipline,” he said. “As I’ve grown as an artist, I’ve learned to have a clear voice in what I want to express.”

Former professor of art history and appreciation, Gault is returning to teaching, this time in collaboration with Gayle Gross, artist\owner of Reserve Our Gallery.

“My approach to teaching is to look beyond the technical aspect of making art; it’s the thought behind it,” he said. “What do you want to communicate with this art? This is the approach we are going to take with our classes, as well as color theory.”

For Gault, who works in partnership with his wife/publicist Diana, the Mountain Arts Festival is a return to showing his work in public.

“I’ve been in kind of a dry spell in my studio; I’ve got 100 paintings in the closet,” he said. “There’s something about an art fair to motivate me to paint more. I’m having a ball.”