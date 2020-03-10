For nearly a decade the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference has been the top prep boys’ basketball league in the state.
Since the 2012-13 season when the conference was formed, PPAC teams have won three Class 4A state championships (Lewis-Palmer 2013 and 2019, Air Academy 2015).
The area’s other 4A boys’ basketball conference is the Metro League — not to be confused with the 5A/4A Metro League. The all 4A Metro League has had some solid teams over the years but not once since the PPAC was formed has a 4A Metro League team reached the finals.
This season, at least, the 4A Metro League can claim better playoff success.
After the second round was completed on Feb. 29, there were no PPAC teams alive in the 48-team field. Three Metro League teams moved onto the Sweet 16 — No. 7 seed Harrison, No. 11 The Classical Academy and No. 19 Widefield.
“Nobody playing in March from our conference is definitely different,” said Discovery Canyon coach Paul Campbell.
The PPAC went 4-6 this postseason. Defending state-champion Lewis-Palmer was 1-1.
This winter also marked the first time in the league’s history that no PPAC team advanced to the Sweet 16.
The 4A Metro League was 7-6 this postseason, with TCA advancing all the way to the Great 8.
Campbell is familiar with TCA, having coached the Titans in 2014-15, their first season in the Metro League.
“I congratulate TCA, Harrison and Widefield for making nice runs this season, especially with TCA making it to the Great 8,” Campbell said.
PPAC regular season-champion Cheyenne Mountain earned the No. 8 seed in the playoffs this season. The Indians were dealt a tough second-round match-up with a well-disciplined Lincoln squad and lost 56-48. No. 25 Lincoln featured 6-foot-3 senior Tijani Bamba, who will play for Washington State.
“Lincoln is a very good team,” Fitzgerald said. “It was a tough draw for us and we didn’t respond well. We pressed a little bit, and had a lot of nerves for whatever reason.”
Fitzgerald added that he thought the overall level of play of the PPAC was down this season from previous campaigns.
“We weren’t really tested this year,” said Fitzgerald, whose team began the season 16-0. “Our schedule was not really good this year and our league was not great.”
Fitzgerald’s experience with Colorado prep basketball goes back to his playing days at Palmer in the mid-2000s. He has been the head coach at Cheyenne Mountain since the 2015-16 season.
“We’ve played a lot of Metro League teams since I’ve been the coach here and we’re very familiar with how good those teams are,” Fitzgerald said. “But it seems like the Metro League has always kind of been our little brother that we pick on.”
Woodland Park coach John Paul Geniesse, whose Panthers will move from the Metro League to the 3A Tri-Peaks League next season, is very familiar with the Pikes Peak region basketball. He was the head coach at Discovery Canyon through the 2012-13 season.
“This year, specifically, the Metro League was tough to prepare for,” Geniesse said. “There’s so much athleticism in our conference.
“I think the Metro League gets underrated as a conference and I do think that sometimes we get overlooked.”
Vanguard coach Joe Wetters has had one of the best 3A programs in the state in the last three seasons. During the summer and fall, his Coursers play many of the PPAC and 4A Metro League teams.
“The PPAC, without question, is a great league, but you can’t overlook the Metro League teams,” Wetters said. “They have a toughness about them that sets them apart from a lot of the other schools in 4A. That toughness factor will keep them in playoff games.”