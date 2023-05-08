First-grade students at Merit Academy gave “Out of this World” presentations dressed as their favorite astronaut.

Based on research on the space program, the students wrote reports to share information with an audience of 100 family members, school staff and friends.

Col. Susan Meyers from the U.S. Space Command was a special guest speaker. She shared the importance of school and shared a little bit about her journey into outer space.

With the project, the students reflected the academy’s five virtues, goodness, responsibility, friendship, perseverance, and valor. By working diligently on the project, the students showed responsibility and perseverance. During the presentations, the students showed valor, as they were able to stand up and present in front of the large crowd.

As a result, the students received certifications to celebrate their completion of the astronaut training course. After the presentations, students, staff and families, with Meyers, enjoyed a reception and conversations about the space program.

The students’ teachers are Melissa Bucher and Minerva Richardson.