WOODLAND PARK • Because of a surge in attendance, the Jan. 12 RE-2 School District Board of Education meeting was moved to Woodland Park High School’s Dickson Auditorium. The 130 people who showed up wouldn’t have fit in the usual meeting venue.
One item on the agenda was the transfer of Merit Academy from a contract school for Education reEnvisioned Board of Cooperative Education Services to Woodland Park School District as a charter school.
Director David Illingworth explained why he was not required to recuse himself from the discussion, even though his wife serves on the Merit Academy board. “Katie is an unpaid volunteer,” he said. “We have no financial interest in the academy. After consulting with the school attorneys, we’ve concluded that I have no conflict of interest. The attorney says that without a pecuniary interest, I can’t recuse myself.”
Illingworth added that his wife is a federal attorney, and he is a prosecutor in the 4th Judicial District. Neither is allowed to give legal advice outside the performance of their official duties, he said.
WPSD attorney Brad Miller, of Miller Farmer Law LLC, said changing Merit’s status won’t be a simple transfer. The academy will have to submit a new charter school application following the district’s 27-page rubric, which is defined as “an explicit set of criteria used for assessing a particular type of work or performance.”
The academy has hired consultant Tom Weston, who has years of experience guiding Colorado charter school candidates through the application process. Miller said the process could be “as short as” a couple of months.
“The process will be fully transparent with well-noticed public meetings,” Miller said. “The good news for the academy is that they’ve already done this (filed an application) twice.”
During the board meeting’s two public comment periods, several audience members spoke in support of bringing the academy into the district and under school-board oversight.
Several other speakers said the board is spending too much time on the charter school and not enough time helping the district’s more than 300 employees.
“Things are not OK in the district; we’re not OK,” said Laura O’Connell, a Woodland Park Middle School teacher. “You spent an hour and a half at this meeting talking about Merit Academy. Just tell them to apply and move on. …Why aren’t you talking about the things that are wrong in the district?”
O’Connell is treasurer of Woodland Park Education Association. She said the association has worked closely with previous boards but that this new school board has not reached out.
Board President David Rusterholtz said he will set aside time to meet with WPEA members and any employee who wants to talk to him.
During the first public comment period, Kitten Walker offered a prayer for the board, as she has done in the past. Miller, the attorney, commented on this subject afterward. “I am a man of faith, but I respectfully ask that prayers be outside the meeting,” he said. “Prayers can be exclusionary.”
The agenda’s information items were Executive Expectations 12 and 13: Asset Protection and Financial Administration.
Miles Tuttle, director of technology and operations, went over how the district protects its capital and physical assets, while Finance Director Brian Gustafson spoke to protecting the district’s finances.
Tuttle said capital assets include the school buildings, grounds, equipment, intellectual properties, such as emails, and the district network. Protection varies from regular maintenance and fire drills to security cameras and encryption programs.
The district’s reputation, image and messages are also assets, which is why it recently hired Alexandra Burkert as public information officer, Tuttle said.
Gustafson spoke about protecting financial assets through 14 different insurance policies, regular audits and financial transparency. The board must give prior approval for all financial transactions above $10,000. Only the board has the authority to buy, sell, transfer or trade real property, he said.
At the beginning of each year, the board approves a meeting-notice resolution. As per state sunshine laws, public notice must be given at least 24 hours before any meeting that will be attended by three or more board members. There are limited exceptions for emergency meetings.
Meeting notices will be posted on the district website, wpsdk12.org, and on the information board in the entrance to the district administration building.
