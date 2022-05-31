WOODLAND PARK • First and second graders at Merit Academy showed off their literary and artistic skills in a presentation for their parents May 19 at the school. With guidance from their teachers, Minerva Richardson and Becky Edgin, each student wrote and illustrated a book titled “Wild Animals Around the Globe.”
During the presentation, the students, dressed in their finery, took a turn on the stage to read a passage from the book. With a sense of show-and-tell style, the students highlighted their illustrations, each one greeted by clapping and cheering from the audience.
The books are the result of research by the students after a field trip to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.
The students were charged with choosing an animal, culling information from an article and writing a one-page synopsis, in addition to drawing the animal within its habitat.
“The kids worked hard; we didn’t use a computer. I took some articles from the computer, printed them out, depending on the animal they chose, and we revised the articles many times,” said Richardson, the first-grade teacher. “In the final draft the students used a pen, not a pencil. They were so excited to do that.”
The books were part of the academy’s Core Knowledge curriculum, a study of the history and geography of the seven continents. “With the research process all the kids learned about writing topic sentences, transition words and conclusions,” Richardson said. “This experience will build confidence with their reading and writing skills and has laid the foundation for enthusiastic writers and readers.”
To top it off, the books, published by Student Treasures publishing company, which includes an ISBN (International Standard Book Number). With the number, the books can be identified and tracked by retailers or libraries.
After the presentations, the students were the guests of honor at a reception.