It’s been three years since Merit Academy opened its doors on a warm August morning. Who could have forecasted that, in year three, over 400 scholars will engage in Merit Academy’s knowledge-rich education? The founders did. They had every confidence.

“From years of data and conversations with parents, it was clear that our community desired a classical education option,” said one of the founders and Headmaster, Dr. Gwynne Pekron. “Merit Academy is the knowledge-rich charter school that many families have searched for.”

Homegrown and grassroots, Merit Academy is the newest public school in the Woodland Park School District. Designed, founded, and led by local parents, there is a great sense of collaboration.

“Our House system facilitates a great community,” reported retired Lieutenant Colonel John Dill, a founder and board secretary. “This vertical integration is important to our school culture.”

As the school has grown, so have the opportunities. Merit Academy is adding classes in grades 4-8 and expanding to include sophomores. This year, newly added classes include college courses at no cost to families, Animal/Range Sciences, advanced Latin, welding, woodshop, college/career prep, and more.

Younger students study classical literature, writing and grammar, mathematics, Latin, western civilization, world and US history, science, art, music, cursive writing, and physical education.

Merit Academy also embraces homeschoolers, offering classes to support the family’s education. Courses available to these students include science, outdoor ed, art, music, choir, and the Upper School offerings.

One of the hottest programs is Merit Academy’s Civil Air Patrol. Jason Ledlie, one of the school’s founders, board vice-president, and the senior lead for CAP, explained: “CAP provides opportunity for students to learn civic duty, aviation science, responsibility, and Air Force culture.”

Through CAP, students in grades 6-12 are able to engage in ten orientation flights over the course of their CAP career. Civil Air Patrol also leads to engagements within Search & Rescue, scholarship opportunities, potential FAA licensure, and enlistment benefits in the Armed Services.

A popular extra-curricular club launching this year is Merit Academy’s marksmanship club, where students learn proper shooting technique using air rifles and air pistols and compete against other teams.

Merit Academy has had a good start with academic performance. Every full-time freshman completed the PSAT. The school’s scores were one of the highest in the region.

Subject mastery continues to be a focal point.

“A significant number of new students have chosen our school," Pekron said. "We’re bolstering our interventions to address any possible learning gaps.

"Our highly qualified teachers cultivate the confidence of our students. Kids take ownership and rise to the occasion. Our staff is dedicated, and they make this school remarkable.”

Merit Academy’s journey hasn’t been easy, but families say it’s worth it. If forecasting holds true for regional schools, Woodland Park’s Merit Academy will mature to be one of the largest, if not the largest, school in the four-district, fourteen-school region in just 2-3 years.

If you are interested in Merit Academy for your student, there are a few seats remaining. Current waitlists are in place for grades K, 3rd , and 6th . Visit https://merit.academy.