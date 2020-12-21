This column is in response to the WPSD Board meeting and Merit Academy presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
It was nice to see both boards in action. The Merit team had great responses and arguments to the questions posed by the WPSD Board. They also made some very good points that are worth considering in approval. Their application is amazing in depth and plan of execution. But, let’s be real.
WPSD has lost over 200 students in the past three years, not including this most recent drop in numbers. Yet, no one seemed to point fingers or place blame or spin out of control on an emotional tyrant at those numbers. The lady who sent in the letter about losing 15 teachers and budget cuts must be forgetting that the reduction in staff is because of the District’s losses over the past several years, more so than because of the charter school’s conception.
WPSD continues to forget that they do not own these children, but they have an obligation to teach all the children in the district. It is the parent’s right to seek additional choice, therefore Merit Academy bridges that gap and would keep families, funding, and economic revenues here.
Let’s look at the question in the presentation regarding if the parents behind Merit Academy considered alternative district options before setting on a charter school. Here’s the answer to that, my friends: I have heard many parents talk about their conversations with principals and the superintendent about this very need over the past few years, and the consistent response from the district is, “We are committed to this vision, mission and path of education. If you don’t like it, you can leave.” The District has created this need and Merit Academy simply wants to fill that gap and educate children in our community with a very sound and proven classical approach.
Budget? Money? Let’s talk. The district is not only pointing students out the door, but they are not compensating for that loss through proper staff numbers, including overstaffing at the administration and non-teachers levels, considering the number of students in each building. It’s not Merit’s blame if the district finally has to take ownership of poor staffing decisions for the past few years due to their own enrollment issues. Furthermore, the district is run on taxpayer funds, and therefore needs to educate and provide options for all local, taxpaying families, including through an option of a charter school. This is not a hard logic. If you will not support the education of all students in the district by approving Merit Academy, why should we support the district with sales tax and other tax dollars? What would that do to your budget?
The Board, as soft and as much as they rubber stamp district requests, seem to be focused on divisiveness in the community. Apparently, they are not in the community much, because it is already here, thanks to all of the above arguments pre-Merit. Should the board just rubber stamp another wish by the district employees, they do not see the immense fissure that decision will cause in the community. They simply hear, and state, “oh how lovely” when talking of the district. Did you know the district is in the Yellow on their performance rating from the Dept. of Education? And has been for a few years? Where is the transparency in that? Where is the accountability? They have all these questions for the Merit Board, who seems to have support and guidance from leading experts, but I bet when asked these same questions of our own board regarding our district, they would not be able to answer any of them.
It is no doubt the district will lose even more students next year, especially if they do not approve this widely community-supported school. A “no” vote by the board may eventually collapse this district because families and students will leave out of frustration. So, no matter what, the district will continue to bleed out and lose enrollment. If you want a cohesive community, don’t kick kids out of the community because they want another choice, and then don’t blame, “those Manitou kids” because they have opinions of their own treatment and experiences. Merit Academy can stop that divisiveness and keep families here, keep the kids as part of their local, home district.
And, if the Board does not approve this, is it because of the incapability of the district to manage change? Or the sheer ineptitude and lack of foresight at what is already trending? The district is not hesitant to take on changes in their own buildings and models, without any community input or support, but given the chance to make a real, positive change in the community, they dig their feet in. Why? They do not listen to the community. They never have. Many of us answered extensively on the big survey to the community of years ago, only to hear that the district did not even READ those comments. They don’t care what you and I think.
And this, ladies and gentlemen, are some of the reasons why I support Merit Academy and pray that the Board will make the right decision to pull this community together and vote to approve Merit Academy to open, Fall 2021.
Jake McNeese is a resident of Woodland Park.