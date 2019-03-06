As the number of suicides increases among Colorado’s first responders — 41 this year, 159 last year — a $41,680 grant to the Woodland Park Police Department funds a series of mental health sessions.
“Mental health is an important part of law enforcement,” said WP Police Chief Miles DeYoung. “Mental illness is not a stigma or weakness but something that is as important as going to the gym and working out three to five times a week.”
Dan Crampton, Psy.D., and his wife Ann Rush, Ph.D., conduct the sessions that begin next month.
“We want to reduce the stigma, encourage them to come forward and talk about their issues,” Crampton said. “If first responders isolate, eventually, they don’t see any way out and feel a sense of hopelessness and helplessness. Sometimes that leads to suicide.”
The eight-week classes are intended to help first responders develop healthier communication with families, co-workers and individuals. “One of the ugly things about suicide ideation is that they feel like they’re by themselves and hopeless,” Crampton said.
The grant also provides first-aid training.
“Dr. Crampton is able to help our officers deal with the issues in our country, our state and our community so that we have a better way of handling a mental health crisis,” DeYoung said, adding that nationwide there aren’t enough facilities to care for those with mental illness. “I absolutely don’t believe that jail is the appropriate place for those who are having a mental health emergency.”
Crampton, former firefighter and paramedic who retired recently from Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, hit an emotional wall several years ago after rescuing an infant from nearly drowning in a bathtub.
The child was the same age as his daughter.
“That cut through the defenses that we learned to put up to be able to do this job,” Crampton said. “It cut right through, straight to the heart.”
The call was one of several Crampton answered that year. “After my mom died, the first call I had after I came back was a mother who died,” he said.
In a small community such as Teller County, the chances of knowing the victim are greater. “So that makes it even more personal and why we are doing these classes,” Crampton said. “We’re not going to be able to get rid of the trauma, because every day we see something that may trigger something else.”
In his 25 years of EMS experience, Crampton was struck by the suicides of 10 first responders. “One of them was my former ambulance partner who became law enforcement and then he took his life,” he said. “So, yes, these sessions are needed.”
The jobs are rough on families. “Most spouses don’t realize the shift work and demands of the profession, which causes marital issues, including divorce,” DeYoung said. “I know people who are no longer in this career because of the strain it took upon them, families who are no longer together.”
The eight sessions, from April 6 through May 4, offer a beginning. “It doesn’t take many sessions for people to start smiling and relaxing,” Rush said. “We’re offering services that are evidence-based and cutting edge.”
The sessions are intended to strengthen resiliency. “It’s good that the old-school mentality is being challenged by the reality of us needing to take care of our officers and first responders,” DeYoung said.
Woodland Park is one of several agencies in the state to share the $1.9 million grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
“I’m proud to be able to provide this grant to our employees,” DeYoung said. “It’s going to make their lives more rich, their retirement more enjoyable and it’s going to help their families.”
First responders who feel peace at home are more productive at work, he added.
The grant covers up to 20 hours a month for anonymous and confidential counseling for any member of the departments.
“It’s a passion of mine. Friends are no longer alive because of this career,” DeYoung said. “If I can help people who are in this career be more successful, more resilient, make their life better, I think I’ve accomplished something in my career.”