The Teller County World War II Roll of Honor that for 77 years has graced the wall of the Monarch Block at the corner of Third Street and Victor Avenue in Victor has been painted over.
To resurrect this piece of Teller County history, our Memorial Group has come together to give the Roll of Honor a new home in Wallace Park at the corner of Second Street and Victor Avenue in Victor.
The old wall that was plagued by peeling paint will be replaced by a more durable memorial of etched black granite panels covering a stainless steel frame and encircled by a walkway and benches.
The Memorial Group is working to include all men and women from Teller County who were enlisted in the military between Dec. 7, 1941 and Sept. 2, 1945; and had lived in Teller County prior to or within that timeframe.
To help create the most comprehensive and accurate list please verify the names online at www.victorcolorado.com and email us by Jan. 15, 2021 at victorrollofhonor@yahoo.com if someone needs to be added or if corrections need to be made.
We also need your support. Donations can be made in any of the following ways:
- Mailing a tax deductible donation to the Southern Teller County Focus Group Corp. (Tax ID#84:1484541) PO Box 328, Victor, CO 80860. In the memo section on the check write Teller County WWII Roll of Honor.
- Making a donation via the cash donation boxes located at Victor businesses.
- Submitting an online donation through the Save the Teller County Veterans Wall fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/jq3md-save-the-teller-county-veterans-wall.