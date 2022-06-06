With the death last year of Mary Ann Davis, Green Mountain Falls has lost a connection to history.
The ideal keeper of the past, Davis grew up in Hartsholme, a residence built in 1888. She died June 24, 2021, in her childhood home.
Due to pandemic restrictions, the family postponed the memorial for nearly a year. It's set to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Church in the Wildwood, 10585 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls. Mary Ann and her husband, Jack Davis, were married in the church.
In her 85 years, Davis was among those who contributed to the down-home ambiance of Green Mountain Falls. “Ice skating was a favorite pastime for my mom, who grew up skating on the Gazebo Lake,” said Katie Gardner, one of Davis’s three daughters.
Back in the day, the town was known for its horse culture, its Western traditions. “My mom rode her horse, Cloud, to deliver telegrams, which is one of the ways kids made money,” said Gardner, who lives in Cascade. “She and my dad were honored as Grand Marshals one Bronc Day.”
While Davis is chiefly known for her role as a Ute Pass historian, Gardner recalls the domestic side of her mother. “She built furniture, made Christmas cards, knitted sweaters, batik-dyed fabric, did all kinds of crafts with us as well as leather tooling and calligraphy,” Gardner said.
Davis was a third-generation resident of Green Mountain Falls. Her grandmother, Margaret Hart, was the postmaster in town and Cascade. While her mother, Dorothy, owned and rented summer cabins, her father, Malcolm, served the town on the board of trustees for several terms, in addition to being the town’s mayor.
Energized by her roots, Davis co-founded, with Sandy Lampe and the late Jan Pettit, the Ute Pass Historical Society. For the society, she co-authored two books on the history of Green Mountain Falls and Ute Pass.
“Mary Ann called or wrote everyone she had known throughout her life: pioneers, settlers, ranchers, residents and summer people,” said Claudia Eley, who, along with Davis, Larry Black, Jean Taylor and Judy Perkins, wrote the two volumes. “She had worked for and with these people all her life and had the genius to solicit their recollections and pictures.”
Published in 2013, “Green Mountain Falls, Stories of the Early Years,” includes quotes, memories and pictures from more than 50 families.
In addition to writing, Davis helped organize the triennial Marigreen Pines historic house tours, a benefit for the society. The tours this summer are July 16 and 17.
Perkins, Davis’s co-author, recalls her friend’s instant recall. “I could show her an old photograph from 100 years ago and she could identify the unknown person portrayed there,” she said.
Friends and family will host a dessert reception at the church after the memorial Saturday.
“With her passing there is a huge void in GMF, but it is now somewhat filled with warm & wonderful memories,” Eley said. “We all miss her so, so much!!!
Davis is survived by her husband, Jack; her daughters, Gardner, Laurie Waalkes, Shelley Davis; her sister, Marg Ed Kwapil, and other family members.