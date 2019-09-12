More than 200 veterans, first responders, neighbors and elected officials gathered around the granite twin towers in Woodland Park's Lions Park the morning of Sept. 11 to commemorate the terrorist attacks on America.
“Today is Patriot Day, when we remember a time we don’t want to remember 18 years ago,” said Dan Williams, commander of American Legion Post 1980 and master of ceremonies. “I’d ask you to bow your heads and hearken back to where you were that day, who you were with and what you were thinking when the towers were attacked.”
Williams added, “We live in a time of divisiveness, but let us stand with all cities across the United States."
Cherisse Bennett’s Odyssey Choir from Woodland Park Middle School sang, in soft voices, "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful."
Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy acknowledged the somber mood. “I’m a pretty emotional guy and it’s OK to cry, to remember those we lost; it’s OK to thank everybody who has gotten us to this point 18 years later,” Levy said. “Take some time before you leave to give a hug to one of the first responders, the American Legion or the VFW.”
The 9/11 attacks killed 2,997 people and injured 6,000 in New York City, Shanksville, Pa. and Washington, D.C. Of those killed, more than 400 were firefighters, police, emergency medical and Port Authority officers, Williams said.
The attacks took place over 102 minutes, from 7:46 to 10:28 a.m. “But this wasn’t the first attack on the World Trade Center,” Williams said. “On Feb. 26, 1993, there was a terrorist attack when a short bomb detonated below the north tower. We should have learned a lesson. We did an initial investigation but we didn’t go beyond that.”
Teller County Undersheriff John Gomes recalled another dark day in America when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in December 1941. “After that attack, the country came together with great resolve,” Gomes said. “We helped each other and became one, as we are today, a nation that never forgets what it is to help others. That’s what we do. And I’m so thankful to live in a country that does that.”
Teller County Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder remembered seeing a large number of U.S. Flags that flew on 9/11. “I recall the flag flying on an old barn between Woodland Park and Divide that had America’s Mountain as the backdrop,” he said. “The flag gave me a greater sense of devotion, commitment, pride and love of our country.”
Williams was emotional in speaking about the effect of the attacks on children, his own included, who became fearful about their future.
Since 9/11, an additional 10,000 people have suffered the effects of the attacks, contracting illnesses such as cancer or lung disease.
As a final tribute, Williams invited members of the audience who were directly affected by the attacks, either as part of the military or who lost loved ones, to gather around the twin towers. There were many who responded, bowing their heads as “Taps” played in the background.