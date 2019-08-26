Philip Mella announced his candidacy for Teller County commissioner in the 2020 election at the Republicans’ Big Tent event in Woodland Park Saturday.
If elected, Mella would replace the term-limited Norm Steen in District 3. To date, he has no opponents.
A 21-year resident of Woodland Park, Mella served seven years on the city council. While on the council, he was involved in the budgeting process, examining ways to bring greater financial efficiencies while leveraging economies of scale relative to core services, Mella states in a press release.
Known for his conservative philosophy, Mella, a regular Courier columnist, states that he will work to “minimize government and bureaucratic influences, respecting property rights, ensuring that regulations strike the right balance of upholding community standards while providing enough flexibility and listening to the concerns of the citizens.”
While Mella didn’t make his announcement public until last week, he registered his candidacy on the Secretary of State’s TRACER website in June 2018.
He is a regular at the commissioners’ meetings while also attending meetings of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments and the county’s wildfire council, initiated by Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder. “My big focus is going to be on forest management,” Mella said.
Retired since May from the health-care industry, Mella, 65, is devoting more time to his pursuit of public office. “I met with commissioners Norm Steen, Marc Dettenrieder and Bob Campbell and did a lot of listening and began to understand what the job is about,” he said. “I have an appreciation for what their work is.”
As Steen has done, Mella would be involved in transportation issues, roads and infrastructure to include meeting with officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
As a candidate, Mella’s goals are to enhance what has preceded him. “The county is well-managed but I know there are opportunities for improving services,” he said. “The county operates exceptionally well, with strong department directors and supporting staff,” Mella said. “As I was on city council, I’m passionate about public service and care deeply about the community and the county.”