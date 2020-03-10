After just a few weeks on the job as the general manager of Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co., Melissa Harmon is establishing priorities and settling in.
“I try to go out in the field as much as I can, because that’s where the employees are,” she said. “That’s where you get in touch with what the culture is for your organization, particularly the safety culture.”
In fact, safety is one of her top priorities. “It’s about the safety of our employees and the contract partners who work on our property,” she said. “The safety record is actually quite good but because it’s so important to us we never want to take our foot off the gas pedal.”
Along with safety, Harmon intends to deliver on the corporation’s business plan. “We obviously have a plan of how much we’re going to mine, how many gold ounces we have to do each year and what kind of financial metrics we’re going to achieve,” she said. “It’s critical for the health of our business but also for the future that we do what we said we were going to do.”
One of just 15% of women in the mining industry nationwide, Harmon is blazing trails and speaking out. “The mining industry has come a long way in 20 years, in terms of gender diversity,” she said. “But it still has a long way to go. But that means there are lots of opportunities to be the first.”
Twenty years ago, when Harmon joined Newmont Corp. in Elko, Nevada, the challenges for a female mining engineer were steeper than they are today. “To fit in with the mining industry, the advice you were given was to act like a man,” she said. “Act tough, don’t paint your fingernails or carry a purse.”
For Harmon, the career choice was natural. “In high school, I was really good at math and science,” she said. “So that made me think that some sort of engineering role would probably be good for me.”
Undaunted by the challenge, Harmon moved on to earn a degree in mining engineering from the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering from the University of Nevada at Reno.
“The fact that I would be part of a minority and have to work pretty hard to break gender stereotypes actually appealed to me a little bit,” she said. “I’m intrigued by the challenge of being in such an under-represented industry in a field where I was a minority.”
The first opportunity was in her proverbial back yard. “Having grown up in Elko, I knew that mining was an option,” she said. “With mining, I like the combination of doing true engineering work on a computer but also getting to spend time outside in the field.”
Since that time, she has been around the world with Newmont, to Ghana, West Africa, Vancouver and Denver. She was the first female general manager at Newmont’s Twin Creeks’ gold mine in Winnemucca, Nevada.
Harmon credits Newmont for its corporate value of inclusion. “Part of that is gender diversity but also getting people with diverse backgrounds, including people who may have experience in different industries and can bring those thoughts and ideas to our industry,” she said. “Inclusion means people with different ethnic or religious origins, people from all walks of life.”
Newmont is also dedicated to being a good neighbor, she said. “We are right in the middle of multiple communities and in the mountains of Colorado where it’s beautiful,” she said. “We want to ensure that the community benefits from us being here, that the environment is protected and we maintain those positive relationships with all stakeholders.”
Another priority for Newmont is ensuring the future through expansion beyond the mine life extension agreement through 2027, which could include underground along with more surface mining. “We’d like to give financial security for our employees and to the communities that rely on us for jobs and for their support of the mine,” she said.
Not content with having met one challenge, she’s on to another one. “The new challenge is, how do we open up the industry wider, overcome the challenge for that next generation of women who can choose to go into mining, or not go into mining?” she said. “How do we make sure they see it as a viable option for them? Ultimately, how do we make sure that my generation is the last generation to be the first female at anything?”