Editor’s Note: This is a monthly column about wildlife issues by a career wildlife officer.

Hello Teller County!

My name is Drew Vrbenec and I am a new wildlife officer for Woodland Park, covering the Teller County North District.

Right about now, some of you are probably wondering: “Didn’t we just meet our new CPW wildlife officer?”

You did. He’s my partner, Tyson Floersheim. You met him in the April edition of “Wild About Teller.” CPW now has two officers in Teller County, for the first time ever.

Tyson covers the South District in Teller County. Think Cripple Creek and Victor, Lower Beaver Park, parts of Gold Camp, Phantom Canyon and Shelf roads, Skaguay Reservoir, as well as the region around Mueller State Park/Dome Rock State Wildlife Area and the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.

My district includes Woodland Park and all of Teller County north of U.S. Highway 24, west to Divide and Park County. In addition, my district dips south to include the North Slope of Pikes Peak and Crystola down to the El Paso County line and the Pikes Peak Highway.

If you’re a visual person like me, and got lost in the description of where the North and South District border is; no problem, give Tyson or me a call and we’ll work together and get any wildlife issue you have resolved.

Here’s a little bit about me: I am originally from Illinois and I have been living in the Colorado Springs area for the past six years.

Before my wife and I recently moved to Teller County, I served as CPW’s wildlife officer for the Southeast District of Colorado Springs since January of 2022

I can’t begin to tell you all how excited I am to be living and working in Teller County. If you happen to see me out and about, say “Hey, Drew!”

Since I started working in my new district (about a month) I’ve had a couple questions about deer in Woodland Park. While we all love to see the deer as often as we do, there are a couple things to keep in mind in order keep the deer populations and ourselves safe.

It is illegal to intentionally place or distribute feed for deer in Colorado. Although you may find a product labeled as “Deer Feed” at local feed or hardware stores, it is still illegal to put it out for deer.

Feeding deer causes them to congregate in unnatural numbers and spread Chronic Wasting Disease, which is fatal to deer.

And deer can die if fed the wrong food. Did you know hay, grain feed, pet and human foods are hard on a deer’s stomachs. Rather than providing nutrition, they can leave them in poor condition for winter survival.

Another overlooked fact is that deer aren’t very high on the food chain. They are a prey species and they attract predators. Their main predator is the mountain lion. So if you have deer living in your neighborhood, you can bet they are attracting mountain lions..

When deer get fed, they become habituated to people and learn to expect food when they see us. This can lead them to become aggressive and dangerous to people, especially children, and to pets.

Finally, feeding deer brings them closer to deadly traffic and cars.

CPW is constantly striving to educate people about wildlife and I’m available to talk to your schools or civic groups about deer, mountain lions, bears and more. Just give me a shout.

Thanks for reading and I can’t wait to see ya out there!

Have a wildlife related question, problem, or column idea? Feel free to contact me at drew.vrbenec@state.co.us or at 719-227-5283.