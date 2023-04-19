Hello Teller County! The “Wild About Teller” monthly column is back. But you likely don’t recognize the mugshot attached to this month’s column.

Let me introduce myself. My name is Tyson Floersheim and I’m Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s new wildlife officer for the Cripple Creek District.

Longtime “Wild About Teller” readers are probably scratching their heads now wondering what’s this “Cripple Creek District” I just mentioned. In the past, a single CPW officer patrolled all of Teller County. Well, due to the growing demands of managing wildlife in Teller County and the complexity of the region, CPW is adding a second wildlife officer and dividing the county in half.

The Cripple Creek District boundaries essentially cover everything south of U.S. Highway 24, including Pikes Peak, Green Mountain Falls, Chipita Park and Cascade.

The new Woodland Park District to the north will be bringing another new CPW face to the county. But you’ll have to watch this space in future months to learn who will be joining me in the City Above the Clouds.

As for me, I’m incredibly excited to be back in the Pikes Peak region as a member of the CPW staff here. I lived in Colorado Springs from 2011 to 2017, doing much of my exploring, hunting and camping in Teller County before life took me to northern Colorado for a few years.

I am doubly excited to be part of a smaller, more tight-knit community that exists in Teller County. I grew up in a small town in northern New Mexico, so I appreciate the opportunities to build deeper relationships, personally and professionally, that small-town life provides.

While I hope to get to know the people of Teller County in coming months, I already know quite a bit about the wildlife in the area and it is nothing short of fantastic. What an incredibly diverse collection we enjoy: bighorn sheep, elk, moose, deer, mountain lions and, of course, black bears.

I look forward to sharing stories about each of them, doing some education programs at schools and civic meetings and in this space in the coming months.

Speaking of bears, we are starting to get our first reports of bears waking up in the region. As I’m sure many of you are aware, bears generally try to avoid people. That’s how we prefer it. However, when things like wildfires burn the grasses and forbs they depend on, or late frosts destroy their nuts, berries and other natural food sources, bears turn up in our backyards or garages looking for food.

In fact, the current lack of moisture in the area has me slightly concerned. There’s still a chance for late snow to provide what they need in the forests. But we need to be prepared and there are a few things you can do to help us alleviate any potential conflict.

Secure your trash. Keep it locked up until trash day.

Secure any bird feeders. If you want to attract birds, do it naturally with bird baths and flowers.

Remove any attractants from around your home. Remember, a bear’s strongest sense is smell. They can smell food for miles and they will remember a good meal for years, returning over and over to the same garage or trash can where they scored human food or garbage.

Secure your home. Keep ground-level doors and windows closed and locked. Do the same with your vehicles. Bears are smart enough to open a car door when they smell something enticing inside. And don’t leave tasty smelling items in your car, including food, candy, empty food wrappers, scented air fresheners and more.

Remember, Colorado has an estimated 17,000-20,000 bears, and we are lucky to have a healthy population in our area. We all need to do our part to be “bear aware” and reduce conflict.

As always, please report any sightings or conflict to CPW.

Have a wildlife related question, problem, or column idea? Feel free to contact me at tyson.floersheim@state.co.us or at 719-227-5281.

I look forward to seeing you out and about in Teller County.

Tyson Floersheim is a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the Cripple Creek District of Teller County.