In a follow-up to my last column (“Differing perceptions of training intensity,” (Aug. 3), I’d like to give readers some tools to address the concept of training to proper intensity in order to stimulate growth.
Any strength athlete that has ever had to prepare for a competition or has done their research will know there is a concept of balancing intensity and volume in order to produce the best results. What I’m saying is in everyone’s training regimen, intensity and volume are like the two opposite sides of a teeter-totter. If one becomes too dense, your training cycle will become less effective. You will receive fewer results or may risk injury — or at best, stagnation.
In order to produce results, if you are on a training regimen that requires lots of sets, repetitions and different exercises, then you will need to keep your training intensity lower. After become initiated through a few intense workouts, sometimes one will become overzealous in trying to achieve results, as I have done in the past. Overzealous attitudes toward training might look something like “More is always better.” More intensity, more volume, more supplements and more protein! This is not the case.
In fact, it should be noted that it is best to find a range in which you can produce results at the least amount of volume and intensity. In other words, if you can achieve a 500-pound deadlift doing half the amount of sets and reps, this is less mileage on your body and provides a better ability for your central nervous system to recover.
Now here’s the hard part: How much volume and intensity do YOU need? Well, I wish I could give you a cookie-cutter answer, but everyone is different. If it takes me 15 sets per week to deadlift 500 pounds, it may only take you seven sets per week. The best way to figure this equation out is to take a step back and look at what your training is like over the course of six months, or even a year. In a training cycle, most programs require a moderate level of volume in the first part. In the few weeks to volume, there is likely a gradual increase in volume and a slow increase in weights. Sometimes there is little or no increase in weights, but just an increase in volume. Toward the end of a training cycle, there will likely be a taper in volume and this is where we see the increase in weights and intensity.
However, just because the volume is high during the first part of the cycle, does NOT mean there is no intensity to be had. A couple of useful tools that can be used to measure intensity are:
Percentages of your 1RM. 1RM= 1 rep max. You actually don’t have to max out to get a close estimate of this. You can get down to the 3-5 rep range and use an online calculator to figure this out. But knowing your 1RM will help give you percentages on where you can train best to illicit growth
RPE. RPE= Rate of Perceived Exertion. This is a very subjective way to measure intensity, which can be both helpful but also limiting on some days. The RPE scale is based on a scale from 1-10 and estimates how many reps you have “left in the tank,” so to speak. So an RPE of 8, means you have two reps left before failure. An RPE of 9.5 means you wouldn’t be able to do one more rep, but you might be able to add 5 pounds to the weight used. The best way to hone in accuracy on this is to have a day where you take some of your sets to failure. On the way to failure, when you suspect you have about two reps in the tank, take note of it or even say it out loud. Once you take your set to failure, you will be able to tell if you are actually training at that intensity.
Personally, I believe that using a mixture of percentages and RPEs will elicit the best response in strength production. Percentages are solid, but if you are having a day with stress and less rest, using the RPE method can help you dial it back, if needed.
Overall, I would urge everyone to analyze their goals in the gym and try to assess what the best pathway to achieve them would be, using the concept of balancing volume and intensity. Small goals are just as good or better than big ones. What I mean is, even if you are looking to add 25 pounds to your bench press, knowing how to periodize a proper program will help you get there quicker and safer than winging it.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.