The Woodland Park City Council on Feb. 4 considered a resolution decrying actions taken by Gov. Jared Polis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as unconstitutional. With a tie 3-3 vote, the resolution failed to pass and the council is expected to reconsider it at their next regular meeting slated for Feb. 18. In this file photo from May 2020, Teller County resident Joel Davidson poses with his sign at a protest at Russ’ Place in Divide. Hundreds protested for the Teller County restaurant that defied a statewide shutdown in the spring.