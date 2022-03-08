A stirring presence in Green Mountain Falls, Matthew Jamal, 22, is spending a month as the first artist-in-residence for Green Box Arts 2022.
A recent graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Jamal plays bass, cello, guitar and piano — but bass is his chief instrument.
Jamal’s music is soulful, including expressions of sorrow, joy and a sense of the spiritual — songs inspired by childhood experiences of struggle and triumphs.
Two years ago, he released his first extended-play album, “Itinerant,” which features the sounds of voice and double bass.
As part of his residency, Jamal is composing the first movement of a larger work for a symphony orchestra, one of his several musical projects. The movement is tentatively titled “Green Box Suite.”
Jamal discovered his love for the bass when he was attending elementary school in Michigan. Subsequently, he won a tuition scholarship to the Interlochen Arts Academy for middle-and high-school students in northern Michigan. The scholarship did not include funds for room and board, he said.
To raise the money, he performed. Jamal’s first audiences were the people who traveled on the metro in Washington, D.C., near his family home in Maryland.
“I played every day on the street when I was 14, all through that first summer and raised enough money (for room and board),” he said. “I continued to play at the metro station for summer and spring breaks.”
His audiences, the travelers, were so appreciative of his music that he enhanced the bass with a loop pedal. “I started to write my own music; that’s when I could see the ‘shock value,’ of performing at my age. My mother made me put a sign out there with my age on it — 15. I looked like I was 25.”
Jamal credits his mother, single for much of his childhood, for providing stability during times of struggle. When he was 18, he composed and performed the song titled “Laura,” named for his mother, who was in the audience at the school of music. The performance is available on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=Icy669Lls28.
Jamal continues to honor his mother through social media: Instagram @Sunday.applepie.
“We were kind of struggling a little bit and my mom would go to church every Sunday,” he said. “After church, she would stop by Costco and buy apple pie for us. Even though we had a lot going on and although we were struggling, with the apple pie, we were together as a family.”
Jamal’s accomplishments include composing music for the documentary “Joy,” a story of Black liberation through Afro-Caribbean rituals, according to the text on the You Tube site for the film, which is part documentary and part fashion film (watch: youtube.com/watch?v=HajkWoGPt0M).
In Green Mountain Falls, Jamal is staying in The Shed, a Green Box-owned home adjacent to the organization’s Outlook Lodge. Along with writing music, Jamal is taking advantage of the cool mountain air by running, jumping rope and playing hoops on the town’s basketball court.
On a recent Thursday in February, he joined the practice session of the bell choir at Church in the Wildwood.
Last week, he and Thomas Dawson, a recording engineer, musician, producer and composer, led a seminar for music students at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
And on Friday, he performed a free concert Friday at the UCCS Ent Center for the Arts Colorado Springs.