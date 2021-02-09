From Los Angeles to Green Mountain Falls, by way of Brush, Colo., town clerk/treasurer, Matt Gordon, 30, is on a career adventure.
“I thought it was an intriguing opportunity to take the skills I spent two years cultivating in Brush to a place with totally different geography,” said Gordon, who was hired last month to fill the position.
His latest career move includes maneuvering COVID health guidelines, working part-time at home, wearing a mask in the office and not meeting many people. Yet.
There’s a lot to do, no doubt about it. “I wear about 12 hats,” he said, when asked for a job description. “It’s challenging but I’m the kind of person who doesn’t go away when things get tough, who doubles down, so I want to stick around to bring some stability to the town clerk position here.”
Working under the direction of Mayor Jane Newberry and Town Manager Angie Sprang, Gordon is in the midst of a flurry of issues. In addition to two flood-mitigation projects, 10 months of Zoom board meetings and a parking survey, the office deals with the rancor of a few residents who air their grievances publicly on Zoom.
Before signing on with Green Mountain Falls, Gordon served a two-year internship in Brush with the Best and Brightest program for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. “You do deep dives into basically every government department,” he said.
Along with the office duties, Gordon volunteered for the local chamber of commerce and wrote a successful grant to help revive the old movie theater, the Sands. While the theater is closed due to COVID restrictions, the owners are hanging on by selling popcorn curbside. For his work, Gordon won the chamber’s Spur award.
On the side, Gordon wrote about a case study in emergency management that analyzed the town’s response to COVID-19. The study is the subject of his thesis, the final step in earning a master’s degree in political science from the University of Colorado at Denver.
Gordon began the career path in Los Angeles where he worked for a social media company that determine the effectiveness of various modes of advertising. “We worked with YouTube and social-media creators to do advertising campaigns,” he said. “We also did AI program advertising, which is letting artificial intelligence choose the placements for ads on the internet.”
He left the job to find something more personally fulfilling. “It felt like I was selling Snickers bars to people who didn’t need Snickers bars,” he said.
After only a short time, Gordon is feeling that job satisfaction. “I want to give a shoutout Green Mountain Falls,” he said. “I had a laptop the first day, access to software, basically everything.”