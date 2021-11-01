WOODLAND PARK • Columbine Elementary School has restarted its master-class sessions for all grades after COVID-19 put a stop to them last year.
The classes run every Friday in six-week sessions with time off for planned breaks and snow days.
First- and second-graders started master classes on Sept. 24. Their session ends on Nov. 19. Sessions for third- and fourth-graders start on Dec. 3 and end on Jan. 28, accounting for winter break. Fifth-grade and kindergarten sessions will run from Feb. 4 to April 1.
Columbine Elementary School Principal Ginger Slocum said the classes were well established at the school when she arrived three years ago.
“It feels new this year,” she said. “We couldn’t bring people in last year because of COVID. We’re excited that we can bring the classes back this year.”
Slocum said the classes give a chance for the students to connect with former teachers and parents within the community.
“Our vision is to celebrate community,” she said. “It’s wonderful to be able to bring this back. It’s good for our school and it’s good for our community. Master classes are part of our unique offerings for Columbine.
“Part of our vision and mission is that Columbine is a place for community. Part of our master classes is bringing that community and those parents in, and they also give our students an opportunity to expand their horizons.
“They can even think in the big picture like, ‘Is this something I am really interested in? I am going to take a mini class on it and see.’”
Slocum said she hopes that “big picture” thinking will turn into a passion and, eventually, a career for some of these students.
Many of the instructors are former teachers and parents at Columbine, but the school also collaborates with community businesses such as the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center and Dana’s Dance Studio.
First-graders have the following master-class options:
Brainy Games with retired teacher Heather Macari.
Yoga with Columbine parent Ashlyn Simms.
Early Spanish with Columbine staff members Juan Gonzalez and Cathy Messner.
Crafts Galore! with Columbine staff member Elisabeth Davis and Columbine parent Amanda Morgan.
Australian Animals with retired Columbine teacher Cathy Davidson and former Columbine parent Kristin Doust. This class also features a video feed from a former Columbine student, who is now a veterinarian in Australia.
A dinosaur class by Greg LaRue, a teacher from the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center.
The master classes offered to second-graders include:
Wildlife and Birds with retired Columbine teacher Claudia Miller.
Performing Arts with Dana Richardson and Houston Gordon, staff members at Dana’s Dance Studio in Woodland Park.
Early Spanish with Gonzalez, and Messner.
Crafts Galore! David and Morgan.
Digital Storytelling with LEGOS with Columbine teacher Michelle Studwell.
Friendship Bracelets with Columbine teacher Sara Stone-Dvorak.
“For the rest of the grades, we will stick with some of the classes we already have, such as Spanish and yoga, but we’re always looking for new classes and new volunteers,” Slocum said. “We’re excited to add a drone class for third- and fourth-graders and probably fifth-graders. There will also be a robotics class or a STEM or STEAM class.”
STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEAM is like STEM but with an arts component.
Starting in October and again in the spring as a master class, Columbine will also be offering an after-school golf program put on by Jon Husby, who is a Columbine parent, a PGA Golf Professional, and an instructor with the UCCS PCA Golf Management Program. The program will be offered to students free of charge through a grant by the PGA.
Husby, with assistance from Columbine’s Physical Educator Teri Goldberg and other volunteer instructors, will be teaching any fourth- and fifth-grade students who are interested in basic golf skills.
The classes are 3:15 – 4:30 p.m. at the Columbine Gym and Shining Mountain Golf Course. They finish on Nov. 1. Spring dates yet to be determined.
To volunteer, call the Columbine Elementary School main office at 719-686-2300.
Columbine Elementary School’s “school vision:” Columbine is a place to celebrate community, nurture a love of learning, and cultivate a sense of responsibility. School Mission: Together, we create opportunities for all children to grow in intellectual, emotional, and social character to fulfill their innate desire to mature in relationships with self, one another, and the world. More at: https://wpsdk12.org/ces/