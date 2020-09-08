Designer of the Keeler Massage Table, Lyla Keeler of Woodland Park has been inducted into the Massage Hall of Fame at the World Massage Festival.
Keeler, a licensed massage therapist and medical massage practitioner, exhibited the table for the first time at the February vendors’ festival in Seattle.
The honor was unexpected. “I about fell over,” she said.
As well, the table’s unique construction, with indentations on the sides and in the front, drew mention in Massage Magazine in the October and August issues.
“The table is ergonomic and I can tell if the client has an anterior or posterior pelvic twist,” she said.
Another benefit: “I have more energy at the end of the day,” Keeler said.
The key to massage efficiency is the table indentations, which reduce the pressure on the wrists and shoulders for the therapist as well as the client, she said. “I can decrease injuries to the shoulder with the table,” she said.
As well as treating clients herself, Keeler sells the table to other massage therapists. “They are able to do more advanced work than if they were using a standard table,” she said.
Keeler designed the table in 2011 and secured patent pending status for Licensed Massage Tables with the U.S. Patent Office. “Right now we’re just waiting on the U.S. Patent examiner to sign off,” she said.
Energized by the success of the table, Keeler and her husband, James Keeler, are working on a new design.
Keeler treats clients at the Powell Chiropractic and Fitness Center in Woodland Park under the name Touch of Tranquility. For information about buying a table or to make an appointment, call 459-4523 or check the website at LMTables.com.