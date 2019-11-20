Ready for a challenge, Mary Bielz plans to shake up things at the Cripple Creek-Victor School District. Bielz takes the place on the board of Tim Braun, who was recalled by the voters Nov. 5.
Bielz intends to propose that the board expand a study of needs assessment for children from kindergarten through 12th grade. In the past, the study was done for children in Early Head Start and Head Start.
“You can’t set up strategic goals without an expanded needs assessment,” she said.
The school district is part of a study commissioned by the Colorado legislature to document the effects of gaming on schools.
“This study will provide policy and procedure recommendations to the Department of Local Affairs’ Limited Gaming Impact grant program,” she said, adding that the study is expected to be completed June 30. “This is exciting because nothing has been done since gaming started 27 years ago.”
Summit Economics LLC, of Colorado Springs has been hired to do the study.
“Community of Caring has been advocating for this study for 10 years,” said Bielz, who founded the nonprofit organization whose core values are Caring, Respect, Responsibility, Trust and Family. “Gaming grew up fast and left the children behind. There are documented costs and other impacts that were incurred directly as a result of limited gaming on the schools.”
Families in the district are, for the most part, low-wage earners with few or no health-care benefits, she said.
Bielz expects the needs assessment and legislative study will offer more substantial proof of the impacts of gaming on the school. The proposal is part of her long-term strategy. “This is where I’m headed,” she said.
The next school board meeting is Monday, Nov. 18 at the Cripple Creek-Victor High School.