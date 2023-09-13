The CT is a unique and well maintained continuous trail, spanning 485 miles from Denver to Durango. The Colorado Mountain Club Guidebook to the Colorado Trail is an indispensable tool for planning and executing trail excursions. The book divides the CT into 28 segments of varying length. The Colorado Trail Foundation website (coloradotrail.org) also has a ton of useful information.

Segment 15 of the CT spans from Marshall Pass north to Hwy. 50, west of Salida. The scenic drive to Marshall Pass is lined with aspen groves, so be sure to visit this area at least once during fall color season. Leaf colors start higher and move lower as fall progresses. Since the Marshall Pass Road elevation varies from about 8500 feet at Mears Junction to about 10,750 feet at the Pass, anytime in September and October should reveal golden aspens somewhere along the way. This entire hiking route from the Pass also straddles the Continental Divide.

Marshall Pass is about a 2.5 hour drive from Woodland Park. From Poncha Springs (west of Salida and south of Buena Vista), drive south on Highway 285 for about five miles to Mears Junction. Turn right on County Road 200 aka Marshall Pass Road and follow the signage for about 14 miles to the Pass. The road is suitable for low clearance vehicles and 13er Mount Ouray rises above the landscape.

At the Pass area look for a parking lot on the left (with restrooms) and the trailhead on the right, where the CT heads northward from near the end of Segment 15 (MM 14.1). The trail follows an old roadway, with views of 13er “New” Chipeta ahead to the north. Chipeta was the famed wife of the also famous Chief Ouray, she was well known and respected for her kindness. After about 1.5 miles the old road becomes a single track just past an old mining dig. After about another half mile reach treeline and after about another .75 mile hit an intersection, with Little Cochetopa Creek Trail on the right and Agate Creek Trail on the left. Cochetopa Creek Trail leads up to a saddle below the 13er “New” Chipeta Mountain, lying to the northeast.

Continue straight past the intersection and hike northward on the CT through a lovely stretch of alpine tundra with some scattered spruce trees, and after about another mile and a drop of about 250 feet, keep left at another trail intersection. In September, American Pipits may be seen strutting along the tundra, wagging their long tails, and a few White-crowned Sparrows may still be hanging around before migrating to lower elevations.

The wonderful stroll along the Continental Divide continues for about another 1.75 miles, climbing about another 500 feet to the high point at about 12,000 feet at a well signed intersection with the Collegiate West Trail. This route ends here at MM 8.6, where the CT begins dropping down into the Fooses Creek drainage. Pick an ideal lunch spot to enjoy the panorama, with the southern part of the Sawatch Range off to the north, before retracing the route back to the trailhead.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and has logged about 200 miles of the Colorado Trail from Denver to the Salida area. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at [email protected]. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.