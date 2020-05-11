Mark Sampson’s influence spread beyond the football fields and weight rooms of the Pikes Peak region. He was a teacher and mentor. A neighbor and friend. A loving father.
Sampson, better known as “Coach Sam,” died at the age of 63 in early April of natural causes at his Woodland Park home. He is survived by his daughter Athena, of Anchorage, Alaska, and his beloved dog “Maggie,” a 15-year-old rescue pit bull.
“Maggie was his true love,” Athena said with a laugh as she reflected on her father’s life.
Athena, 35, was shocked by her father’s sudden death. So were Coach Sam’s friends, coworkers at Cripple Creek-Victor High School, and those he worked alongside and coached at the United States Association of Blind Athletes.
“I’m learning more and more how he helped so many people and influenced their lives,” Athena said. “I didn’t really know how deep it went until other people told me their stories.”
Coach Sam was the construction technology and auto shop instructor at Cripple Creek-Victor since 2015. He was also head of the school’s Career Technical Education department. His classroom was two doors down from Annie Durham’s, the school’s secondary performing arts instructor.
Each morning around 7 he was outside greeting students with fist bumps and words of encouragement as they got off buses.
“He was a wonderful energy,” Durham said. “He always shied away from any recognition of his accomplishments. He was very humble. I’ve spent the last week cleaning out his classroom. It’s deeply saddening, but it’s so uplifting. Letters from former students. Photos with students. I strongly believe his spirit is very much alive. He is a guardian angel for a lot of people.”
Durham is working with Athena to plan a celebration of life service for Sampson on June 20 in Woodland Park.
Coach Sam spent more than two decades coaching high school football at Woodland Park, Harrison, Sierra and Cripple Creek-Victor. He served as a head coach at Cripple Creek-Victor from 2014-17.
Early in the 2016 season, the Pioneers snapped a 35-game losing streak with a 65-31 victory over the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind. Coach Sam was honored as the Denver Broncos High School Coach of the Week.
“It was all about the kids with Coach Sam,” said CC-V Principal Tory Richey. “He’d eat lunch in the cafeteria with them. He always tried to make them feel special.”
Coach Sam was on the Woodland Park staff in 2000 when the team was the Class 3A state runner-up. He then went to Harrison, where he served as an assistant for several years before heading to Sierra, where he served as an assistant under Joe Roskam, the current Woodland Park head coach.
“We were both living in Woodland Park and we’d talk about life. He was just a good guy,” Roskam said.
Coach Sam had many passions. Among them was powerlifting. He was a state and national champion. In 2017, he competed in the Colorado Powerlifting Championships in Aurora and won his age division.
Sampson set state records in his age class and weight class.
Sampson began powerlifting in his teens around the time he joined the Army. He served in the military for 17 years, achieving the level of sergeant. He was last stationed at Fort Carson in the 1980s.
Sampson often shared the story of how he grew up in a dysfunctional home in Binghamton, N.Y., and left at the age of 14. He lived on the streets for a year, working odd jobs.
In the Army he found purpose and structure that would influence him for the rest of his life.
“He worked with our guys all over the United States,” said Mark Lucas, executive director for USABA. “He went to the U.S. Championships and World Championships. He even helped us out in track and field, helping with the shot put and discus. Our athletes truly loved Coach Sam and he would do anything for USABA. He referred to his tight-knit family of athletes and coaches as ‘Mi Familia.’”
Among the many blind powerlifters Sampson influenced was Charles King, an army veteran who lives in Philadelphia. The two met in 2009 when King came to Colorado Springs as a guest of the USABA to work out at the Olympic Training Center.
“Coach Sam took us to powerlifting at Fort Carson,” recalled King. “I got hooked. A year later I competed in the Rocky Mountain State Games for the first time and Coach Sam was right there to help me out, all of us out. He would tell me, ‘Just do what you do in the gym. Don’t pay any attention to the noise around you.’”
King eventually became a national champion powerlifter. He credits Sampson with much of his success.
“He would make you feel important and special,” King said. “You couldn’t find a person more dedicated to helping an athlete with a disability more than Coach Sam. He lifted blindfolded one time just to see what it was like for us.
“Losing Coach Sam has put a hole in my heart.”
Shortly after his death, a sign was placed on the fence in front of Sampson’s house by Woodland Park resident Paula Levy. It reads: “RIP Coach Sam: You Know Who Loves You.”