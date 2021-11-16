Mark Radtke was named the Community Paramedic of the Year at the Colorado EMS Conference Nov. 6 in Keystone.
Radtke, part of the Community Paramedic Program, was honored for his work during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
“When COVID happened that really kicked the need for telehealth into high gear,” he said. “We had a lot of patients who didn’t want to go into the hospital, and we wanted to keep people out of the emergency room.”
James McLaughlin, director of Community Paramedicine, was at the ceremony with Gabin and Radtke.
“The reason he was given the award is because, on two separate occasions within 12 months, there were persons who were very close to completing suicide and Mark was able to communicate with them in a meaningful way and get them to agree to seek help,” McLaughlin said.
Radtke’s skills reflect the dedication of the community paramedics and the MAPs and telehealth programs. “The story is so compelling, so amazing, because it usually doesn’t happen that way,” McLaughlin said. “Mark took all of his training and people are alive today because of the work that he does.”
Radtke credits the partnership among agencies for the outcome of the two visits.
“In both those cases, working with law enforcement as community partners was invaluable,” Radtke said. “Having law enforcement there was to keep the situation safe but also as partners in trying to help a fellow community member.”
The officers were Teller County Deputy Nick Pieper and Woodland Park Police Cpl. Hope Couch.
“It really does take a community of resources working together and Mark is really good at working with other partners,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin credits Radtke for securing protective equipment which helps the paramedics stay safe during the pandemic. “He was calling vendors all over the world to find the equipment,” McLaughlin said. “He was buying equipment when no one else could.”
To purchase the equipment, the protective respiratory helmets, Radtke wrote a successful $24,000 grant to the Pikes Peak Community Foundation.
“The foundation people were great, there were no hoops to jump through; I had a response from them in days,” Radtke said. “They were seeking out ways to help their community partners.”
During the spring of 2020, Radtke and the paramedics dealt with people afraid to seek medical care for issues other than COVID, therefore, delaying treatment. With home visits, the paramedics intervened. “One of the calls during this time was to a woman who needed mental health medication,” Radtke said.
The woman wasn’t in crisis and had an appointment with the counselor in five days. After a consultation with a telehealth physician, the paramedics came up with a solution. “We have been nimble enough, responsive enough, that we’ve been able to shape the program to our community, something very different than what Colorado Springs or Denver might,” he said.