As it has been in most recent elections, Teller County has voted Republican much more often than the state. In every statewide race, where the state went Blue, Teller County voters stayed Red.
Voter turn out was 63.9 percent of 20,256 registered voters.
State Senate Dist. 2: Republican Dennis Hisey beat Beth Harz 8,682 to 3,837 and in State Representative Dist. 39 Republican Mark Baisley had 8,384 votes to Democrat Kamala Vanderverk’s 3,767 votes and Libertarian Tony Gross’ 411 votes.
There was only one actual contest in Teller County; in the Treasurer’s race, Mark “C.Z.” Czelusta faced off against former County Assessor Betty Clark-Wine. Czelusta won by a wide margin, 8,068 votes to Clark-Wine’s 4,150 votes.
Czelusta is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and a financial adviser. He lives in Divide and is from Juno Beach, Calif.
He sent out a Facebook thanks to all his supporters on Nov. 7, also thanking his wife, Susan, and his daughter, Madison, as well as Clark-Wine, who he said was a worthy opponent. He stated that he is pleased and humbled by his supporters and congratulated all voters on their participation.
“To those who may not have supported me, please know that I will serve you with all that I am,” he stated, adding, “I work for everyone and am proudly your employee.”
In an interview with the Courier, he added that he is thankful for the strength and confidence he received during the campaign and is grateful to be able to serve.
Czelusta hosted a watch party with family and friends in his home on Election Night but didn’t have his win confirmed until the next morning. He will be the first to be sworn in at the Jan. 2 Teller County Commissioners meeting.
Unopposed county seats
Commissioner District 2: Robert Campbell, 9,853 votes; Clerk and Recorder: Krystal Brown, 10,095 votes; Assessor: David Simmons, 9,701 votes; Sheriff: Jason Mikesell, 10,028 votes; Surveyor: Eric Simonson, 9,799 votes; and Coroner: Kayla Daugherty, 9,949 votes.
Statewide amendments, propositions and other ballot questions were a different story. With the exception of Amendment W (Election ballot format for judicial retention elections, which went for Yes statewide and was narrowly defeated locally, Teller County followed the state’s lead in every case.
On local ballot issues, the Aspen Mine Center’s Ballot Issue 2A sales tax extension won with 326 “yes” votes to 72 “no” votes. Victor’s Ballot Issue 2B (appoint a city clerk rather than electing one) went down in flames with 65 “yes” votes and 143 “no” votes.
Both Four Mile Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B (tax adjustment) and Ute Pass Ambulance Regional Health Service District Ballot Issue 6A (0.5 percent sales tax) were approved by wide margins. 631 votes for 6A to 211 against and 6,091 for 7B to 3,805 against.
Official election results will be available by mid-December. Election results will be updated at co.teller.co.us.