On Nov. 8, Cripple Creek voters approved the sale of medical and retail marijuana within city limits. Now it’s up to city staff to create and council to approve the land-use and taxing infrastructure necessary to regulate what is still an controlled substance, according to federal law.
Cripple Creek City Council on Nov. 16 approved the first reading of an emergency moratorium “on the submission, acceptance, processing and approval of all applications for City permits and licenses relating to the operation of marijuana businesses” to give city staff time to recommend appropriate land-use, business and tax regulations and give city council time to approve them.
As the emergency ordinance states, “making it legal to obtain, possess, cultivate, grow, use, transport and distribute marijuana has the potential for abuse that should be closely monitored and regulated by local authorities to the extent possible.”
Colorado voters in 2000 ap