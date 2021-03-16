We are in the middle of March Madness. And I don’t mean in the coronavirus way of 2020.
The global shutdown of the sports world last March 12 brought an immediate end to everything fun. At least for those of us who consider sports fun and an essential part of our lives.
Beginning last July, some normalcy returned when Major League Baseball players took to the field for an abbreviated 60-game regular season and playoffs. The diamond men were followed by the return of the NBA, NHL and NFL. Eventually, college football got back on the main stage.
Over the past few months, more and more athletic contests have been played in the Pikes Peak region and around the nation, but certainly not at a fever pitch. Until now.
Seemingly coinciding with the turning forward of the clocks, the sports world has suddenly ramped up into third, fourth and fifth gear.
Locally, the state prep basketball, wrestling, ice hockey, spirit and swimming and diving championships are being held this month. Those finals are coinciding with the start of girls volleyball, field hockey, spring football, boys soccer and gymnastics. Good luck with trying to keep up with everything.
There has been a lot of other sports news in the Pikes Peak region this month. Palmer Ridge High School football coach Tom Pulford resigned after leading his team to four state consecutive championship game appearances. Rocky Mountain Vibes President Chris Phillips resigned to become president of Bourbon Brothers Entertainment.
The hockey seasons are winding down this month for Colorado College and the Air Force Academy.
On a sad note, Tom Osborne, the long-time CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, died March 10 at the age of 65. Osborne was a pillar in the community and his influence spread beyond the sports scene. I will miss him.
Beyond Colorado Springs, the sports world is absolutely bursting at the seams. The NCAA tournament begins this week. Do you have your brackets filled out? I do and I plan to win for the first time in my life.
The Colorado Rockies open their regular season on April 1 by hosting the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.
The Denver Nuggets are enjoying a solid campaign on the hardwood as they try to reach their first NBA Finals in the long history of the franchise. They did play in the 1976 ABA Finals, where they lost to the New York Nets in six games.
The Colorado Avalanche are continuing their push for an NHL postseason berth. They last won a Stanley Cup in 2001.
Before you know it, high school and minor league baseball will be back on Colorado Springs diamonds. The Rocky Mountain Vibes are scheduled to throw their first pitch May 22 in Grand Junction as a member of the revamped Independent Pioneer League.
On June 2, the Colorado Springs Snow Sox of the Independent Pecos League will play their season opener in Trinidad.
The 99th running of the famed Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, will take place on June 27. Gentlemen from around the globe will start their engines in what is the second oldest motorsports race in America.
You can also bet that between now and September there will be plenty of news around the world of the NFL before teams open the 2021 season.
Hang on for the wild ride. Mr. Toad has nothing on March Madness and what is to follow in the coming months.
Danny Summers has been covering sports in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.