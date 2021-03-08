A chance to honor snowboarding pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter comes March 13. And the way to do it is simple.
"Go have as much fun as possible," reads the website for the second annual A Day for Jake.
"Ride, hike, surf, skate, wax your board, whatever," organizers of the global initiative encourage.
Carpenter, who brought the sport to the mainstream through manufacturing and stylish promotion, died Nov. 20, 2019, of complications from cancer. He was 65.
The company he started in the 1970s at his Vermont home is credited for setting the standard for boards. Carpenter's legacy is felt at the Burton U.S. Open, the premier event bringing some of the world's best snowboarders to Vail every year.
While those festivities were canceled due to COVID-19, A Day for Jake is still on. Use #RideOnJake on social media and follow along with others during the day.
More at adayforjake.com.
