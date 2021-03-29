Five years after Manitou Springs finalized an ambitious trails plan, some want to see more progress while others seem content with the status quo.
For the volunteer Open Space Advisory Committee (OSAC), which oversees a sales tax-built budget for outdoor projects and makes recommendations to city council, maintenance of locally beloved trails remains a priority.
Since 2016’s Parks, Open Space and Trails (POST) master plan, “we’ve really seen a big increase in population growth in Colorado Springs and more pressure from Colorado Springs residents coming over and using our trails,” Manitou mayor John Graham said.
That, he noted, contributes to traffic and parking hassles long at the forefront of concerns for the town.
“Things are being loved to death,” said Graham, an avid hiker. “I don’t know if the POST plan takes that into consideration.”
The plan recommends developing legal trails to vaunted landmarks that locals commonly reach by crossing private property. That includes Cameron’s Cone and Williams Canyon. Most enticing to some advocates is the Ring Manitou Springs Trail, a vision for a scenic loop circumnavigating town.
OSAC has sounded in favor of exploring that vision, said Cory Sutela, a Manitou resident and prominent trail supporter who has regularly attended committee meetings over the years.
“But on the whole,” Sutela said, “OSAC has got people on it that don’t believe in the POST plan, don’t believe in more multi-use trails and don’t believe we should have regional connections.”
These were accusations the group he represents, Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, recently made in a letter supporting a trail to Sheep Mountain. It’s another concept mapped in the master plan — a potential loop to a popularly bushwhacked point above Intemann Trail.
Pushback to Sheep Mountain, Sutela said, underscores the issue of “NIMBY-ism” in town — meaning “not in my backyard.”
”The (POST) plan envisions a Manitou that embraces recreation as part of a sustainable economy,” Sutela said. “To me, that’s clear.”
He questioned if it was for others.
“The Sheep Mountain trail is still on the table,” said Christine Ames-Lowenberg, Manitou’s planning director. “It’s just not prioritized at this point.”
Trails are “something folks here in town as well as outside of town come here to experience,” she added, “and taking care of that is a priority. So seeing execution of the POST plan is critical.”
City councilman Steve Bremner, another longtime resident and trails supporter, said he would like to see Sheep Mountain prioritized. Much like fellow councilors, OSAC members’ views on new trails represented “a mixed bag,” he said.
“It’s not only the Incline,” he said, referring to the controversial tourist attraction. “It’s the (Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway) and just the general clog-ness of the town. There’s a little bit of fatigue in that respect.”
But OSAC has the money to consider trail builds and land acquisitions, Bremner said, as president of Friends of the Peak familiar with the kind of funds needed for the work. In a report to city council, OSAC anticipated $358,428 available for 2021.
That report outlined 2020 accomplishments that included new trailhead signage, erosion control on Intemann Trail and an expert assessment of Black Canyon Open Space.
The untrammeled, 33-acre open space has been in the city’s trust for nearly five years. A goal listed for 2021 is to explore a connection to nearby land that the city of Colorado Springs is targeting as a “hub” for future recreation in Waldo Canyon.
”Trails were clearly a focal point of research and public input,” the 2016 POST plan reads, in summarizing resident desires, “with multiple suggestions for trail improvements, local connections and connectivity to regional trail systems.”
But charts show slightly higher interests in stewardship and keeping open spaces “natural and undeveloped.” Data showed 27% or respondents considered “maintenance and management” a top priority for trails, while 22% prioritized additions and 14% more connectivity.
Graham recognized OSAC’s “attention” toward Black Canyon Open Space.
”I think they also want to spend time and resources taking care of the trails we’ve got,” he said. “I think that’s the immediate priority.”
