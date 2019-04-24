Manitou Springs School District 14 Superintendent Ed Longfield could be moving to City Hall after he wraps up a 28-year career in education at the end of this school year.
Longfield, who recently announced his retirement, is being considered for Manitou Springs administrator, which the city has been trying to fill for more than a year.
“I’ve grown to love the people of this community and just felt that I might be able to use my talents to serve them in a different capacity,” said Longfield, who has led the school district for the past decade. “I’m way too young and too energetic and too engaged to be done, and by no means, in my mind, does retirement mean ‘done.’ I’m just ready for a new challenge.”
The City Council interviewed him at its regular meeting April 16 and planned a second interview this week, Mayor Ken Jaray said.
The council interviewed two finalists for the position in February after a monthslong, nationwide search but decided not to offer the job to either.
Longfield recently expressed interest in the job, Jaray said. The council has been “informally collecting resumes,” and has heard from five other potential contenders, he said.
City Councilman Bob Todd also applied, but withdrew his application April 16, the mayor said.
Former City Administrator Jason Wells cut ties with the city in January 2018, about a month after Manitou Springs Mayor Jaray and two new council members took office.
Manitou Springs has had two interim city administrators since Wells’ departure. Malcolm Fleming was initially chosen as a temporary replacement but left in December after being hired as town administrator for Erie, east of Boulder.
Leah Ash, whom the council appointed as a second interim city administrator in January, is set to leave at the end of May.
The new administrator’s salary hasn’t been set, but it could be up to $150,000 a year, Jaray has said.