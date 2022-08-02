A newly-released book is prompting readers to ponder if animals are rewarded with eternal life.
Penned by Manitou Springs author John Pearring, “Snarl” explores a question people have asked since time began: does God redeem animals? According to Pearring, animals, like humans, live, sacrifice, suffer and die. Therefore, the sacrificial life of all animals must be rewarded.
“Scriptures and credible commentators know we’re offered a very clear form of redemption, an immortal future with God in Paradise. God loves the animal kingdom. What does he have in mind for their reward?” said Pearring, whose office is in Woodland Park.
“Snarl” focuses on the life and death of a mountain lion leaving his mother and brother to encounter predators. Where do their struggles lead them? When animals die, do animals join humans in Heaven? Snarl is Pearring’s first book.
The story begins with Randy, 12, who is tracking wild animals in the forest near his house. From his upper perch in the bushes on a hillside, Randy spies a mother lion and two cubs at play. Randy carries an over-oiled rifle for protection. The oil gets on his hands, pants and drips on the tree trunk where he stands.
One of the younger lion cubs, which Randy names Snarl, sniffs the air and turns in Randy’s direction. Randy scurries back home, and Snarl leaves his family to trace the newly-found scent.
Snarl’s brother, Spit, and their mother do not notice that Snarl is absent. Eventually, Snarl arrives at the tree where Randy stood. However, after picking up the scents of melted chocolate, hair shampoo, human sweat and shoes, Snarl abandons his tracking and attempts to re-join his mother and brother.
“The mother lion has been struggling to keep her mind sharp. I age the cubs to near maturity to fit the scene of their devolving situation. The mother must leave her cubs behind. The two lions are old enough to scrape by, and she is in no condition to be the dominant lion. She wanders off to die. Snarl and his brother must now deal with what to do next,” Pearing said.
“I discovered the hard reality of the often-violent life among all members of the animal kingdom. I wondered how God considered their lives, and what influence he exacted upon their impact in creation. Humans are poorly trained to do the work of stewarding the animal kingdom because we’re absorbed in our own existential crisis. What does God do about that?”
While writing the book, Pearring said he learned that animals have a relationship to God that directs and influences their lives. “I had to dig up scripture and biblical commentary that supplied enough source material to build a case for God’s intervention, care and nurturing, and even his redemption for the animal kingdom,” Pearring said.
Pearring’s research took him to theologians who have written on redemption and God’s mercy. Like many Christians, he held the notion that humans, not animals, can be redeemed.
“Since so many animals function as food, entertainment and research specimens for humanity, how does their sacrificial role impact God’s mercy? Are they just fodder for taste buds and medical experiments? I found no theology on the animal kingdom beyond sentimentality and ‘fallen world’ collateral,” Pearring said.
Pearring said he hopes readers will inspire theologians to further explore the animal kingdom’s redemptive future in God’s Paradise. “Animals return to Paradise, for like us they were kicked out upon the sinful break of our human ancestors,” Pearring said.
Louis Grams, co-founder of Christians in Commerce, praised “Snarl” for its thought-provoking content.
“In a time when so many species on our planet find their very existence threatened by the failures of humans to carry out their vocation to be stewards of creation, Snarl comes as a thought-provoking story that carries us from the present fallen world into what the Scriptures promise as a new creation in which all things, including us, are made new,” Grams said.
In her review of the book, Ronda Chervin, a Catholic professor of philosophy said, “Snarl is fascinating, imaginative, thought-provoking. Read it yourself and give to others.”
Pearring has worked as a journalist, writer, Catholic newspaper editor, teacher and subcontractor for the Colorado Springs-based Christian Booksellers Association. He publishes a weekly blog on homelesscatholic.com. He and his wife of 49 years, Joanne, live in Manitou Springs. They have six children and 11 grandchildren.