With no solution yet to the proposed management plan for recreational shooting in Turkey Tracks, an informal and unsanctioned shooting range north of Woodland Park, Teller County commissioners are paying attention.
The range is in Pike National Forest on the border between Douglas and Teller counties near West Creek. Earlier in the year, the National Forest Service proposed an Integrated Management of Target Shooting for the area which included a time period for public comment.
The proposal is a step in trying to accommodate shooters as well as neighbors, many of whom have had it with scofflaw recreational shooters. Gary Bieske and Linda Dewey were among the outspoken neighbors who publicly complained about noise, stray bullets, trash and a no-holds-barred attitude about rules.
Commissioners Erik Stone and Dan Williams met recently with Douglas County’s public works department about the rules-bending at Turkey Tracks. “There is a significant health and safety issue there,” Stone said, speaking the commissioners meeting April 8. “It’s important that we have a plan.”
As a result of the public comments it receivd, the forest service continues to work on developing a plan for regulating the range, Stone said. “This gives me a lot of hope for the safety of the area while also preserving our Second Amendment rights and opportunities for a recreational shooting area.”
However, until the forest service approves a management plan, the area continues to be a free-for-all. Recreational shooters find information via websites based in Denver and social media sites. “It’s a challenge that won’t go away, so I’m hopeful that it will get resolved,” Williams said.
In other business, on the COVID-19 vaccine front, Williams highlighted the role of young volunteers who helped older residents move through the process at the Woodland Park Community Church last week. “Think about our young people; they watched our generation and people older than me try to get through this pandemic,” he said. “They were quiet yesterday, weren’t political at all and were told they were the last in line for the vaccine.”
The volunteers not only helped smooth the registration process, but most took advantage of being eligible to receive the vaccine. “We talked to people 18 and up to 30-year-olds; it was wonderful, their enthusiasm was infectious,” Williams said. “There was nothing political about the shot; they were just grateful. So that was inspiring.”
Additionally, the commissioners proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month at the request of Kim Mauthe and Jodi Mijares, executive directors of the Department of Human Services and Community Partnership Family Resource Center, respectively. The two read the proclamation which, in part, encourages families to surround themselves with strong support systems comprised of friends, loved one and neighbors.
More than a year after the previous board declared a local emergency disaster at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the commissioners rescinded the resolution. The resolution states a concern about the ongoing physical, mental and economic health of community members who are vulnerable during any type of declared emergency.
“We’re not saying that the county won’t continue to address the pandemic, but we are saying that it is no longer an emergency,” Stone said. “Our public health department is fully capable of handling this public-health challenge. We have vaccines available to the entire general population over the age of 16.”
Stone encouraged all residents who want to be vaccinated to do so – via UCHealth, Optum, Peak Vista, Safeway, City Market and Walmart. Woodland Park Community and Impact churches have also provided places for residents to be vaccinated.
Last week, Teller County Public Health reported that case counts of COVID-19 continue to rise, despite the increased availability and administration of the vaccine. Public Health expressed concern that of 20 positive cases reported April 1, only three were over the age of 60 and none over the age of 66.