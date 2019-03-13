Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy will speak at a Woodland Park High School assembly at about 2:15 p.m. Friday. He is expected to address students, teachers and staff for about 45 minutes.
“He’s a great resource to help us all,” said Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who arranged the event. “This is as good as anything the kids will get in terms of motivation the entire year.”
Levy, who is also the school’s baseball coach, is planning to have lunch with Dungy that day, along with Andrew Wommack, founder of Charis Bible College.
Dungy is in town to speak at the Charis Bible College Men’s Advance, which runs Thursday through Saturday. Also headlining the advance is sportscaster James Brown.
Dungy and Brown spoke at the 2018 advance, which Levy attended.
“(Dungy) spoke about his life experiences and his time in the NFL as a player and coach,” Levy said. “When he talked about winning the Super Bowl when he was at Indianapolis, his approach was, ‘What’s next? How are we going to be better next year? How are we going to manage this?’
“If my baseball team was to win the state tournament this year, that’s what I’m going to say to them.”
Dungy was a 2016 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He became the first black head coach in the modern era inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Dungy coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts from 1996-2008, His teams made the playoffs 11 times, and he had a combined record (regular season and playoffs) of 148-79. His Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007.
Dungy set a new NFL record for consecutive playoff appearances by a head coach in 2008 after securing his 10th straight playoff appearance with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick matched this past season.
Dungy played three seasons in the NFL as a defensive back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. He earned a Super Bowl ring as a player for the Steelers when the they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII.
Since retirement, Dungy has served as an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America.” He is also the national spokesman for the fatherhood program, All Pro Dad. He has written several books.
Dungy is also open about the suicide of one of his sons, who was 18 when he died in 2005.
“He talked about that last year,” Levy said. “It’s very powerful.”