A construction worker was killed last week at the Charis Bible College campus west of Woodland Park, the result of a rollover fork-lift accident, according to a press release from the school.
On the morning of Jan. 28, Executive Custom Construction, Inc. employee Robert Ummel was killed while working on the school’s construction site.
According to the release, local emergency response personnel were called onsite, and his next of kin were notified. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
According to Chris Seuss, director of operations and construction at Charis, representatives from Occupational Safety and Health Administration were coming to the site the next day, Jan. 29.