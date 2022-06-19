Woodland Park police officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle with shots fired in the area of US 24 at the eastern Woodland Park city limits, near Crystola, Saturday evening, police reported.
The reporting parties indicated a male was driving a silver or gray truck and fired shots from a handgun at unoccupied vehicles stored at Bad Rock Auto repair shop, then fled from the scene at approximately 6:38 p.m., states a news release from Woodland Park Police Department. When officers arrived, they discovered evidence consistent with the report and began to look for the suspect's vehicle.
With assistance of law enforcement partners from Teller County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Police, officers were able to locate a vehicle fitting the description abandoned at a house in the 1200 block of Kings Crown Road, Woodland Park, at about 7:30 p.m.
It was discovered the homeowners were not in town, and the suspect was believed to be barricaded in the garage. After several hours, and with the assistance of Teller County SWAT, the suspect was found to be hiding in a car parked in the garage of the home.
The suspect, Mark E. Smith, 42, was secured and transported to the jail. According to Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler, Smith faces multiple charges including unlawful possession of a controlled substance; possession of a dangerous weapon; criminal crespass (vehicle and residence); possession of a weapon by previous offender; prohibited use of weapon/discharge; defacing property; reckless endangerment; and obstructing a police officer.
There is no known tie between Smith and the owners of the home, the release states.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information is released.
Crystola is an unincorporated community in El Paso and Teller counties, between Woodland Park and Green Mountain Falls.
