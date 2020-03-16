A man who defaced several signs throughout Teller County over the course of a month is facing multiple misdemeanor and felony charges.
Michael Daniel O’Brien, 31, was arrested March 6 by Teller County Deputy David Garcia.
Booked into the Teller County jail, O’Brien is charged with harassment, a class three misdemeanor; second-degree criminal trespass, a class four felony; bias-motivated crimes, a class five felony; and criminal mischief, a class six felony.
According to the affidavit, a Realtor, whose name was redacted, called the sheriff’s office Feb. 8 to report that 10 of his real estate signs in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood had been spray-painted with black swastikas. The signs were worth $1,018.
At the time of the arrest, Deputy Garcia asked O’Brien why he vandalized the signs to which O’Brien replied, “I don’t like those people moving in.”
O’Brien resurfaced on March 4 and according to the affidavit was caught painting “racist stickers on mailboxes,” and was captured by video surveillance, which revealed the license plate of his vehicle. Deputy Garcia was informed of the vandalism by email from a resident.
Two days later, the deputy received multiple calls about vandalized campaign signs belonging to David Rusterholtz, who is running for the office of Teller County commissioner. The signs were on Teller 1, at Mountain Key Pharmacy and Rocky Mountain Motorsports, where a political sign for Dan Williams, another commissioner candidate, was also vandalized.
According to the affidavit, Deputy Garcia contacted O’Brien at his home and asked where he’d been Feb. 7 and March 6, to which O’Brien replied: “I’m just going to tell you the truth. I did it. I spray painted the swastikas on those signs.”
“I found it very offensive,” said Rusterholtz, who has a total of 36 campaign signs installed throughout the county. “Why that hate symbol? At that point, I didn’t know if it was something personal against me.”
Williams echoed that sentiment.
“My immediate response when I got the phone call was to call my opponent and let him know that I was saddened to hear about the incident and I offered to drive the southern portion of the County, District 1, where I live and make sure all candidate signs were in good shape,” Williams said.
“I am very grateful to property owners who support my campaign. To have a large and offensive swastika in front of their business, as was the case with Dave’s sign and mine, is disturbing to everyone.”