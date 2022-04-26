Woodland Park police this weekend arrested a man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of meat from a local grocery store.
Alfredo Morales, 57, is suspected of stealing large amounts of meat products from the butcher's case at the Safeway grocery store on U.S. 24 in Woodland Park, according to a news release from the police department.
The thefts allegedly occurred several times throughout April, police said. Each time, Morales would apparently place hundreds of dollars' worth of meats in a shopping cart then flee the store without paying for it.
After several thousands of dollars in meat products were stolen, officers worked covertly in and around the store to arrest Morales. Over the weekend, police "quickly made contact with him" and arrested him on felony charges, officials said. There was no information about what charges Morales faces.