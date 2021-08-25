Cripple Creek police are investigating a sexual assault they said took place early morning of Aug. 16.
Police arrested Chad Courtney Gooch, 42, of Texas, shortly after arriving on scene of the incident, and have accused him of a litany of charges, including second-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, sexual assault and false imprisonment.
Gooch was being held at the Teller County jail, on a $250,000 cash bond.
Fort Worth, Texas, court records show a man born in 1979 named Chad Courtney Gooch was convicted in 1998 of aggravated kidnapping and an undisclosed first-degree felony, though it wasn’t clear if he served a sentence.
Gooch was also arrested in February on charges of attempted burglary, being in the possession of tools used for burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief.
