Michael Maldonado greets clients with a smile and a gentle handshake. Administrator of Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park, Maldonado joined the team this month.

“It’s like a family here; sometimes you go into a nursing home and it’s very sterile, like a hospital setting,” Maldonado said, adding that the staff greeted him with a welcome card. “There’s a greeting here, a comfort.”

With 20 years of experience in senior-care administration in Texas and Colorado, Maldonado leads the only facility of its kind in the area. Opened in 2016 by Bob Schleicher, Forest Ridge offers multiple levels of care, skilled, acute and memory, along with rehabilitation services led by Shane Kenne.

“We do physical, occupational and speech therapy,” Maldonado said. “Rehabilitation therapy is an underrated resource for senior facilities.”

Schleicher designed the senior living home with private bedrooms, each with a view, and intimate settings in living and dining areas. The hallway walls feature murals by Amy Spring and the patio offers a relaxing place to sit with nature as background.

In selecting Maldonado as the administrator, Schleicher noticed his interaction with staff as well as the client.

“That made the difference,” he said.

With 80 private rooms, Forest Edge accepts private pay, insurance, Medicaid and, for rehabilitation services, Medicare.

“Medicaid pays us within seven days, so we are able to take care of our less-affluent residents,” Schleicher said. “Just because someone doesn’t have money doesn’t mean they don’t have the right to be taken care of.”

Recently, Schleicher secured a contract with the Veterans Administration to care for area veterans.

With 73 of 80 beds filled, with a waiting list for memory care, Schleicher attributes the success of the business to the quality of the staff, some who have been there since the opening.

“People in the health care industry have a special place in their hearts for care of the elderly,” Schleicher said.

Forest Ridge offers accredited classes for certified nursing assistants, in partnership with Pikes Peak State College, Nursing & Therapy Services of Colorado, A+ and Angels of Care.

“It’s an honor to host them because it gives us the opportunity to work with our residents to see if they love what they do,” Maldonado said.

With 110 employees and an annual budget of $5 million, Forest Ridge is one of the largest employers in Teller County.

“Nobody grows up and wants to be in a nursing facility but it’s a necessity,” Maldonado said. “We try to make this as easy a transition as possible and as home-y as we can.”