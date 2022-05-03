We are heading into the busiest time of the year for events. Have you ever thought about the opportunities that become available because your organization participates in these activities? Oftentimes, you set up a table for your organization to create awareness by handing out information and talking to people. This activity exponentially grows marketing because people learn your name, know your mission and begin to refer people in your direction.
There’s another way to be involved — without setting up a table, and that is to walk around and visit with people. The goal with walking around is to make sure you talk along the way. I certainly don’t mean you should bring a megaphone with you, unless you want to be asked to leave. I’m encouraging you to have a strategic message for when you stop at a table or when you’re visiting with someone in a line. Your message is a way to tell people about your organization without being tethered to a table. Basically, you ease into a conversation by getting to know another person first. All you have to do is be your friendly self.
A conversation is usually two sided, so when you ask a question to get to know someone’s interests they usually ask a question in return. And, before you know it you have a captive audience. The secret for this approach is to always capture the other person’s information so you can follow up afterward. You can ask for a business card or a mobile number to send a quick text message. Sometimes, people will say they don’t have a business card and that’s OK. The text message is often an easier approach anyway.
Now, consider you’re the one planning the event. The city of Woodland Park allows each local nonprofit to host one event at the city’s Ute Pass Cultural Center each year without paying a fee. This opportunity can be transformational when you think about the potential. There may be fees associated for renting supplies or having a bar at your event but the venue is paid for and this can take a load off of your mind.
The weather is about to get nice and another opportunity awaits your organization. The farmer’s market has sponsorship levels for businesses. Also, a nonprofit gets one free space at the market for one day each year. You can learn more by reaching out to the director for more information. Sara’s email is info@wpfarmersmarket.com.
Marketing at events is an easy way to get in front of a large group of people. Take your time and savor the opportunity. Bring work to do during down times. This approach is guaranteed to make everything flow smoothly.
Gayle Gross collaborates with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s working with nonprofits on Collaborative Fundraising Opportunities to alleviate the stress of sustaining a nonprofit in smaller communities. Learn more at SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org. To be part of this column, contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.